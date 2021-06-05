SHERIDAN — Sheridan Kids Life recently transitioned to its summer hours and locations.
The weekly schedule is as follows, and updates, changes and special events will be posted on its website at sheridankidslife.com and on social media sites. For more information, email info@sheridankidslife.com or call 307-760-0133.
• Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Kendrick Park
• Noon to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, SuperK, SKL Klubhaus, 426 W. Alger St.
• 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays, junior high, SKL Klubhaus, 426 W. Alger St.
• 4-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, SuperK Klub Night, SKL Klubhaus, 426 W. Alger St.
• 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, junior high Klub Night, SKL Klubhaus, 426 W. Alger St.