SHERIDAN — Hundreds of local residents joined Sheridan Supports LGBTQ+’s third annual Pride parade and celebration Saturday. Although the organization did receive a permit for use of Whitney Commons, Sheridan Supports LGBTQ+ was not able to secure permits to march down Main Street — in the street — from Sheridan city officials, Sheridan Supports LGBTQ+ member Nick Cordingly said.
As a result, marchers took to Main Street’s sidewalk.
Held in May this year to guarantee not-too-hot weather and allow LGBTQ+ people and allies to join other Pride marches across Wyoming this June, Sheridan Supports LGBTQ+ President Alex Edwards said the parade is intended to remind Sheridan residents — particularly youth — of the active, local LGBTQ+ community and curb suicide rates among LGBTQ+ youth.
“These are kids. These are people. They deserve to have good lives. They deserve to live,” Edwards said.
In service of this mission, Sheridan Supports LGBTQ+ hosted two events over the weekend: a Pride prom Friday at the Ramada Plaza and the annual Pride parade Saturday. After gathering in the Wells Fargo parking lot — with various Pride flags hoisted in the air and draped around shoulders — the supporters prepared to march.
“We are going to stay on the sidewalks,” Edwards said through a bullhorn. “We do not have the road for this one.”
After submitting a permit request to march in the street online, Cordingly said Sheridan Police Department officials responded by indicating the department did not have sufficient staff to ensure the safety of everyone marching, if the Pride parade proceeded down Main Street. The permit denial was not specifically directed toward Pride or LGBTQ+ events, Cordingly said.
SPD Capt.Tom Ringley said the department had to weigh the Pride event’s benefit to the community with the inconvenience caused by shutting down Main Street. Due to Main Street’s current three-lane configuration, Ringley said the department’s permitting process is “evolving” to limit the number of events that block the road because the department cannot shut down a single lane of traffic and allow for continued movement or guarantee all marchers’ safety.
“Our goal is safety and not inconveniencing businesses and the flow of traffic through town,” Ringley said.
As a result, Ringley said large or historic events — such as the Sheridan WYO Rodeo or Kalif Shrine parades — will still be allowed to block Main Street traffic while smaller events will not.
Permits will be evaluated objectively, Ringley said, irrespective of the group requesting to march. During Sheridan’s Black Lives Matter protest in June 2020, for instance, Ringley said more than 400 protesters were confined to the sidewalk and able to demonstrate without issue.
Although the decision was disappointing to many of the parade’s organizers, Cordingly said he understood why city officials chose not to permit the crowd to walk down Main Street, but said the policy does make things difficult for smaller events, even when, like Sheridan Pride, the event draws several hundred people.
“It is a problem when groups of that size — like us — are trying to do something,” Cordingly said.
Despite this hiccup, the Pride parade proceeded as planned. The procession — headed by Edwards, fellow Sheridan Supports LGBTQ+ officer Tehn Forte, and a massive Pride flag — encompassed two to three blocks at a time. After snaking through downtown Sheridan, the parade ended at Whitney Commons with food trucks, music, arts and crafts station and sponsor booths.
Celia Lannon, who marched in platform rainbow boots, said she was excited to support the LGBTQ+ community and to see the Pride garb Sheridan community members donned for the event.
Sheridan City Councilor Shawn Day, who heard the marcher’s music while on a walk with his daughter, said he decided to join the party and support the local LGBTQ+ community.
Rev. Sheila Naismith marched with members of her congregation at the First Congregational United Church of Christ. Naismith said the congregation, which is open and affirming to members of the LGBTQ+ community, joined the march in adherence to Jesus’ teachings.
“Jesus only gave us two commandments: to love God and to love our neighbors as ourselves…” Naismith said. “Love is an action word.”