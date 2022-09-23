SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library has numerous events for all ages coming up, starting with Story Time for children ages 0-3 years and their caregivers Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Children's Library.
There will also be a Creative Aging Watercolor class held at this time in the library's Inner Circle. A Creative Aging Drawing class will be held in the Inner Circle at 2 p.m. Tuesday, as well.
Jumpstart That Book writer's workshop with Pamela Fagan Hutchins will be held Wednesday from 10-11:30 a.m.
Story Time for children 2-5 years and their caregivers will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday and will include finger plays, stories and crafts.
On Sept 30 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., there will be a Free Build Friday workshop in the Children's Theater at the library, providing a time for children of all ages, and an accompanying adult, to build LEGO or DUPLO creations.
These events are free and open to the public. Children's events do not require registration.
To register for the Creative Aging classes or the writer's workshop, call 307-674-8585.