SHERIDAN — To combine her passion for art and baking, Amanda Johnson started Manny Cakes, making custom, edible artwork on cookies, cakes, cupcakes, macarons and cake pops. Today, Johnson has partnered with local businesses such as WYLD Adventures to sell products and provide community classes.

“I have always loved to bake and I have always loved art, but I knew that as a career was not going to be ideal for me so it has always been a hobby,” Johnson said.

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

