SHERIDAN — To combine her passion for art and baking, Amanda Johnson started Manny Cakes, making custom, edible artwork on cookies, cakes, cupcakes, macarons and cake pops. Today, Johnson has partnered with local businesses such as WYLD Adventures to sell products and provide community classes.
“I have always loved to bake and I have always loved art, but I knew that as a career was not going to be ideal for me so it has always been a hobby,” Johnson said.
Johnson was born and raised in Sheridan. In 2010, her interest in baking skyrocketed after helping make her own wedding cake. Shortly after Johnson’s wedding, the couple moved to Oklahoma for a job opportunity. At the time, Johnson was working toward getting licensed to become a dental hygienist, so she tested out the possibility of owning a baking business, making friends’ birthday cakes.
In November 2016, the family moved to Casper, where Johnson worked at Aspen Ridge Dental as a dental hygienist. After roughly a year, Johnson moved back to Sheridan. She kept her position at Aspen Creek Dental, dedicating Tuesdays and Wednesdays to the practice. To fill the rest of her week, Johnson had to choose between finding another position at a dental clinic in Sheridan or pursuing another passion, so she chose baking.
In 2021, Johnson officially launched Manny Cakes. The business name originated from her childhood nickname “Manny.”
Cookies are Johnson’s favorite to make. She enjoys individually painting each cookie with gel food coloring and water. Johnson can paint anything from elk to people’s pets, taking roughly 20 to 30 minutes.
While the cookies can be very labor intensive, Johnson said she enjoys to see her customer’s eyes light up when they see their order.
“Just the look on people’s faces when they receive their orders is amazing,” Johnson said. “There have been weddings, baby showers, engagements and baby announcements, and being a part of that is so fulfilling.”
On average, Johnson said she has roughly 10 dozen custom cookies and one cake or two to bake, so she has to plan ahead to deliver the orders out on time. Johnson said she bakes every week, aiming to be a week ahead on each order. On Thursdays and Fridays, Johnson said she prioritizes decorating baked goods. She finds it very difficult to keep orders going out her door while taking care of her two children, so, in the summer, she scales back operations to spend time with her children.
Johnson completes all orders in the comfort of her home kitchen, but she has envisioned her own storefront.
“Part of me would love a storefront, but part of me pulls back because celebrations are usually weekend events and I think about my kids with their sports, school and growing up,” Johnson said. “I do not want to miss out. There are days where I think it can go big places, then there are days that I am slapped with reality.”
To grow her business, Johnson started Sweet Dough Saturday this year, where she offers custom sugar cookies online and in person at WYLD Adventures. Sweet Dough Saturday occurs once a month, where Johnson can serve up to 80 customers with four cookies each.
“She is a great mom. She is a great friend. She is very friendly. She has a great personality all around. She is also a great small business woman,” WYLD Adventures owner Kelsey Rathjen said.
Outside of Sweet Dough Saturday, Johnson also sets up small popups in WYLD Adventures for various occasions.
This year, Johnson has also started offering cookie decorating classes at local businesses. She has held a class in Tiny Twigs and Wild and Pretty, with her next class at Hygge Hearth Coffee and Bakery on Sept. 23. The class will be themed around coffee and fall, where the participants will decorate coffee mug-shaped cookies. To create a distinct mug shape, Johnson plans to use her 3D printer, printing out a custom cookie cutter for the occasion.
To register for classes or learn more, see 307mannycakes.com or her Facebook page, Manny Cakes. Johnson runs the classes in two sessions, with 12 students in each session.
“It takes a lot of prep work so I try not to go too crazy,” Johnson said. “I also like to have that one-on-one time and attention with people. I do not want too many people where I cannot give them the time they need.”
Over the few years she has been in business, Johnson said she has enjoyed every minute.
“I could not do this without all my supporters, all the people who have bought my product since I started,” Johnson said. “I am very appreciative of anyone who has supported me.”
