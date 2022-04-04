SHERIDAN — Sheridan shoppers gathered reusable bags, leashed up dogs and headed to Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping for a special Sheridan local foods market Saturday: the first outdoor market since October 2021.
The market takes place every Saturday on Landon’s front lawn, from 10 a.m. to noon throughout the winter and 9 a.m. to noon during spring and summer. April marks the start of the outdoor season.
Market vendors — selling baked goods, cheeses, coffee, beef, vegetables, candy and more — set up colorful canopies and clapboard signs for the newly-outdoor occasion.
Maya Gilmore with Lupine Lane Food and Flowers sold greenhouse-raised tomatoes, leafy greens and green onions, among other vegetables. Gilmore’s carrots were particularly popular among buyers: they were gone within the first half hour of the market Saturday.
Although Gilmore said her setup Saturday was slightly more hectic than usual because she was operating the booth alone, she was happy the market’s first day outside this year coincided with a nice spring day.
“It’s lovely to be back outside,” Gilmore said.
Across the lawn from Gilmore, Karis Prusaka was working double duty at Saturday's market, selling bread, baked goods and egg noodles on behalf of her own shop, Le Ulm Marché Boulangerie, as well as honey and balms for Queen Bee Gardens.
Prusaka said it felt like forever since the market had been held on Landon’s front lawn rather than inside the greenhouse. Although she said it might take some time for market goers to adjust to the summer start time — 9 a.m. instead of 10 a.m. — Prusaka appreciated the community’s willingness to support local vendors.
“It’s such a great community,” Prusaka said.
Rachel Bourgault, a vendor for Lower Piney Heirloom Gardens, said the market’s sense of community extends to vendors as well. Many vendors stick around, returning Saturday after Saturday, and some of the market’s original vendors — including Bourgault, who started selling her vegetables at the market eight years ago — still sell their wares each week. Bourgault shared her table at Saturday’s market with Tonia Hanson of Pond View Farm.
But, Bourgault said, the sense of community between vendors is even better in the sunshine.
“It’s so much better outside,” Bourgault explained.
Meanwhile, for some, Saturday’s market marked the very first time some newer vendors had experienced the market outdoors. Kaily Patterson-Coonis of Padlock Premium Beef said she was glad to be outdoors. Since Padlock’s farm-to-table beef operation began in November 2021 and started selling at the local foods market in February 2022, Patterson-Coonis said Saturday’s market was her first time selling in sunshine.
As he perused spicy and smoked cheeses at Jamie O’Dell’s cheese stall, regular market shopper Clark McClung said he appreciated the market’s return outdoors. It makes the Saturday morning market less crowded, offering eager shoppers more space to manage bags of newly-purchased goods, strollers and dog leashes.
The transition outdoors marks an important seasonal change, McClung said: “It means spring is coming.”