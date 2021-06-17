SHERIDAN — Members of the Wyoming Army National Guard Joint Force Headquarters were recently recognized in Cheyenne for promotions, including a Sheridanite.
Austin Laffitte of Sheridan was promoted to Sgt. First Class and is an infantryman. He has served for 13.5 years and works full time as active duty operational support.
Other promotions included Samantha Wheeler of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Erik Freeman of Casper; Kristina Kranz, of Carpenter; Magdalena Parrish of Cheyenne; Amanda Fry of Wheatland; Bronc Barnum of Torrington; Chance Kilgore of Cheyenne; Adrienne Gibbs of Cheyenne; Chad Hollopeter of La Grange; Bryan Woodward of Cheyenne; Derik Wambach of Guernsey; John Fisher of Somers Point, New Jersey; Gabriel Bruyere of Estes Park, Colorado; and Edward Lewis of Cheyenne.