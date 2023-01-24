SHERIDAN — Dennis Mohatt, of Sheridan, will be attempting to complete 6,000 pushups to raise funds for Volunteers of America Northern Rockies Veteran Services.
The pushup challenge is taking place Feb. 20 at Anytime Fitness to help bring attention to American Heart Month.
Mohatt has a passion for living a healthy lifestyle and raising awareness for cardiovascular disease. He explains that by doing push-ups regularly, “one can reduce their stress hormones, blood pressure, cholesterol and improve their overall heart tolerance threshold,” he said.
He found inspiration in retired football player Herschel Walker, who was still doing 3,500 pushups each day even after retirement. Mohatt started doing pushups in his living room as a quick workout and to promote healthy living for his son. Over time, he increased to more and more pushups, and now completes a minimum of 1,000 per day.
This is not the first time Mohatt has completed a pushup challenge fundraiser that seemed impossible. Last year he set a goal to do 5,000 pushups and completed 5,050 push-ups in two hours and 25 minutes. He is aiming to beat his personal best, and, in turn raise even more money for the VOA.
As a Navy veteran, Mohatt has a passion for helping others.
“Being part of the military culture, it’s fundamental that your primary obligation is to help your fellow shipmates,” Mohatt said.
He is striving to help others by raising funds for VOA Veteran Services, supporting a healthy lifestyle, and bringing attention to CVD.
To support Mohatt in his 6,000 pushup challenge, you can donate to VOA Veteran Services online at voanr.org/pushup or you can make a tax-deductible gift directly to Volunteers of America by mailing a check to their office at 1876 S. Sheridan Ave., Sheridan, WY 82801.
VOA encourages donors to add a note of support and encouragement for Mohatt and his pushup feat.