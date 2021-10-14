CHEYENNE — Adam Lee Godwin, 35, of Sheridan was arraigned before Federal District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal Wednesday on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.
Godwin was arrested after an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office.
Godwin pleaded not guilty to the charges. Judge Freudenthal set Godwin’s jury trial to begin Dec. 13, 2021, at Federal District Court in Cheyenne. Should Godwin be found guilty, he may be required to pay more than $5 million in fines and fees and may be sentenced to five to 40 years in prison and up to five years of supervised release.