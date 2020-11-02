CHEYENNE — Cody Allen Zack, a Wyoming inmate, died Oct. 29 from suspected suicide at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.
Zack was originally convicted of driving under the influence in Sheridan County April 13, 2017, and sentenced three to six years by 4th Judicial District Court Judge John G. Fenn and paroled on Feb. 3, 2020. His parole was revoked Sept. 28 for a subsequent offense of aggravated fleeing from the police, battery, reckless driving and interference with a police officer.
Zack was born July 25, 1987 in Sheridan.
The matter is under investigation by the Torrington Police Department Corner’s Office. As required by department policy, an autopsy has been ordered.