SHERIDAN — Joshua Kaplan, 54, escaped from the Wyoming Department of Corrections’ Casper Reentry Center Therapeutic Community Treatment Program Monday night, WDOC Support Services Administrator Paul Martin announced Tuesday morning.
Kaplan was sentenced to four to six years in prison for larceny in Sheridan County Jan. 9, 2020. Local and state law enforcement have been notified of Kaplan’s disappearance, Martin said.
Kaplan was discovered missing after failing to return to the facility — a secure, long-term residential substance use treatment program — at his scheduled time of 10 p.m. Monday. Kaplan is 5 feet 9 inches tall and approximately 224 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Officers asked anyone with information regarding Kaplan’s whereabouts to contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4700.