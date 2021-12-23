SHERIDAN — At a change of plea hearing before Federal District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal this month, Sheridan resident Adam Godwin, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a controlled substance, U.S. Attorney Bob Murray announced Friday.
Possible punishment for the charges includes a term of five to 50 years in federal prison, up to five years of supervised release and over $5 million in fines.
Godwin’s case was investigated by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathon C. Coppom.
A past edition of The Sheridan Press indicates Godwin also faced felony drug possession and delivery charges earlier this year in 4th Judicial District Court. The charges were dropped, however, due to Godwin's impending federal case.
Godwin’s sentencing is scheduled March 7, 2022.