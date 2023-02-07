SHERIDAN — A 57-year-old man was found alive after being stranded in the Bighorn Mountains on a snowmobile trip Monday.
At approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, a 57-year-old Sheridan County resident was reported to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office as overdue from a snowmobiling trip in the Bighorn Mountains, according to a press release from Sheriff Levi Dominguez.
The reporting party had last made contact with the man at 4:15 a.m. when the man claimed to have been stuck overnight with his snowmobile but was approximately two miles away from safety. In waist deep snow, the man was able to start a fire and had enough food and water to make it through the night.
Sheridan Area Search and Rescue was mobilized to Forest Service Roads 184 and 185 near Black Mountain Road and Steamboat Point, the last known area the man was in. Johnson County Search and Rescue was requested to aid in the search in the early afternoon and local snowmobile riders were also coordinated by SASR to assist.
According to the press release, a private citizen from Buffalo flew his personal helicopter over the search area and spotted the subject near Leopard Rock. Search teams were mobilized to the area and located the missing man around dark. He was determined to be hypothermic and suffering from frostbite on his hands and feet and was transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.
SCSO thanked the 27 personnel from Sheridan and Johnson County, as well as the expert local snowmobilers who aided in the search for their time and efforts.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.