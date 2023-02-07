Bighorn Mountains scenery stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — A 57-year-old man was found alive after being stranded in the Bighorn Mountains on a snowmobile trip Monday.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, a 57-year-old Sheridan County resident was reported to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office as overdue from a snowmobiling trip in the Bighorn Mountains, according to a press release from Sheriff Levi Dominguez.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you