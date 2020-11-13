SHERIDAN— If you’ve called Sheridan Memorial Hospital about a COVID-19 test in the last week, you’re not alone, according to hospital CEO Mike McCafferty.
Over the past week, the hospital received an average of 140 daily calls at its COVID-19 testing center. Some were displaying symptoms. Some were in close contact with a known COVID case in the community. Others just needed to take the test before going into surgery.
Each caller’s story is unique, McCafferty said, but most of those stories ended in the same way — with a busy signal and a delayed response from hospital staff.
“We should be able to call them back the same day,” McCafferty said. “And it’s reasonable for people to assume that they will be tested within 24 hours of when they call. But the increased demand has created a bottleneck, affecting our ability to provide these services.”
The high call volume at the testing center comes as COVID-19 spreads throughout the county and state. On Nov. 2, the county saw its highest single-day increase in COVID cases with 38 lab-confirmed cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
As of Nov. 12, there were 259 active lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sheridan County — roughly 3% of the 7,493 active lab-confirmed cases in the state. Seven counties — Natrona (1,305), Albany (1,262), Laramie (1,120), Campbell (1,026), Fremont (518), Park (365) and Sweetwater (276) — had more active lab-confirmed cases than Sheridan County.
McCafferty said the hospital has “made adjustments to processes and staff to ensure we meet the demand” at the call center since Tuesday.
SMH Chief Operating Officer Nyle Morgan explained what those changes looked like during a Thursday hospital media briefing.
“We’ve added more staff, but we don’t want to add more staff to bad processes,” Morgan said. “So we’ve made some changes. We’ve added an automated phone triage tree that really sorts those calls for us and collects information about symptoms and why they need the test before we even talk to the patient.”
Morgan said staff is also working to ensure all paperwork related to testing is completed as soon as somebody is tested.
“When numbers increase dramatically like they have been, and you’re looking at a 20 or 30% increase in cases and phone calls, you have to be agile,” Morgan said.
Gov. Mark Gordon is also working to be agile in his reaction to the ever-changing pandemic. In a Nov. 11 statement, Gordon announced he had allocated $10 million to bring additional medical personnel to Wyoming to help alleviate the strain on hospitals and health care professionals. This is similar to what happened in the early days of the pandemic when medical personnel from across the country responded to areas hit hard by the pandemic like New York City.
“This funding will help ease the strain on our hospitals and health care workers, who have been working tirelessly to provide care to increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients,” Gordon said. “As hospitals around the region face the same issues, our hospitals cannot plan on transferring patients out of state. I want to ensure Wyoming maintains its ability to provide our residents access to the treatments and care they need.”
McCafferty said he was thankful for the governor’s allocation, but he also questioned whether it would have the desired effect of bringing an influx of medical workers into the state.
“We are grateful for the allocation of the funds to assist in providing that vital resource,” McCafferty said. “But at the same time, we are seeing an uptick in cases all across the country, and all hospitals are needing the same types of folks we need. Whether we’ll see any effect from those dollars, I’m not sure. There are only so many people in the country who can care for this disease, which is growing every day throughout the entire country.”
At least 142,860 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States on Nov. 11 alone, according to the New York Times. Over the past week, there has been an average of 128,096 new cases per day in the U.S. No states are currently reporting a downward trend in COVID-19 cases.
McCafferty emphasized the importance of measures that have “been effective throughout the country,” including physical distancing, washing hands and wearing masks.
“We don’t believe that COVID-19 is a completely preventable disease,” McCafferty said. “But we can slow the transmission if we work together and utilize the tools we have seen to be effective across the country. That’s the message we want to get out to people.”