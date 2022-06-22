SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s primary care clinic, which will open in the hospital’s 61 S. Gould St. building late this summer, will be staffed by six providers currently part of the hospital’s internal medicine clinic as well as two providers scheduled to join the downtown practice in September, SMH officials announced Tuesday.
Approved during a special SMH Board of Trustees meeting May 5, the new clinic is intended to provide both an entry point to a health care system and a site for ongoing patient care in a convenient, downtown location, SMH Chief Ambulatory Officer Holly Zajic said. The new clinic will focus on family practice — caring for people of all ages — while supported by in-house internal medicine providers and Northeast Wyoming Pediatric Associates to care for adults and children with more complex medical issues, respectively, SMH announced in a statement Tuesday.
“Primary care providers are the first responders for the community’s non-emergent medical needs. They create strong, holistic patient relationships, which provide access to the information and resources required for optimal health outcomes,” Zajic said.
SMH Internal Medicine’s Dr. Kristopher Schamber will serve as medical director for the new primary care practice. Other providers from Internal Medicine — including Dr. Chris Prior, physician assistant Jessica Neau and nurse practitioners Diana Charlson, Jeffrey Shideman and Rebekah Montgomery — will also make the move to the downtown clinic.
Dr. Erica Rinker, a family physician, and Dr. Derek Redinger, an internist, will join the practice in September.
Scheduling at the downtown primary care clinic will begin in early August. If your current provider is moving to the new primary care clinic, your appointments will take place downtown going forward, hospital officials said. Patients will also be reminded of the change ahead of any upcoming appointments.
Dr. Hannah Hall, Dr. Juli Ackerman, Dr. Sierra Gross, Dr. David Walker and physician assistants Erin Strahan and Jason Otto will continue seeing patients at SMH’s current Internal Medicine clinic in the Outpatient Center.
Moving some providers from the south end of the Internal Medicine wing in SMH’s Outpatient Center and to the new primary care clinic will free up space for new growth at the hospital, SMH CEO Mike McCafferty said.
The 61 S. Gould St. clinic is currently undergoing renovations. The hospital’s board appropriated $154,000 for construction projects, including carpet removal, vinyl flooring installation and touch-ups, and $205,000 for furniture, fixtures and equipment, such as exam tables, wheelchairs and technology, during SMH’s special board meeting last month. When the clinic opens later this summer, Zajic explained, it will feature between 23 and 30 exam rooms.
Zajic said SMH officials are also working through parking plans as part of the renovation. Currently, there is a parking lot across the street from the clinic space that will be reserved for patient use. SMH is also working with city staff to ensure handicap-accessible parking is available at the building, partnering with surrounding businesses to ensure the parking lot will be strictly used by clinic patients.
SMH patients with immediate questions about the transition to the primary care clinic may contact Clinic Administrative Supervisor Angie Erickson at 307-675-2657. More information about the clinic is also available at sheridanprimarycare.org.