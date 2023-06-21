SHERIDAN — Each year, Sheridan Memorial Hospital (SMH) celebrates National Certified Nurses Assistants Week and names the Outstanding Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) of the Year. Chief Nursing Officer Cathy Bealer presented the award at a ceremony in June.

The Outstanding CNA of 2023 Award, which recognizes a staff member who personifies the meaning of caring, kindness and support in helping provide excellent patient-centered care, was given to Yolanda Petermann, CNA at the hospital’s Welch Cancer Center. According to the nomination form submitted by one of her peers:

