SHERIDAN — Each year, Sheridan Memorial Hospital (SMH) celebrates National Certified Nurses Assistants Week and names the Outstanding Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) of the Year. Chief Nursing Officer Cathy Bealer presented the award at a ceremony in June.
The Outstanding CNA of 2023 Award, which recognizes a staff member who personifies the meaning of caring, kindness and support in helping provide excellent patient-centered care, was given to Yolanda Petermann, CNA at the hospital’s Welch Cancer Center. According to the nomination form submitted by one of her peers:
Yolanda represents our cancer center and hospital in the most professional manner by providing empathy and compassion to our wonderful patients and staff. Yolanda is our shining light, greeting each of our patients with kindness and a cheery smile. She is a leading example of providing our patients with excellent patient-centered care. She does this by listening to our patients at each visit, anticipating their needs, and remembering small details about each person from visit to visit. For example, a patient may visit monthly, and she will have their favorite snack and drink waiting at their chair before she brings them to the infusion room.
She will also advocate for their comfort by remembering certain rooms, staff members or blankets to make them feel comfortable and at ease during these very difficult times. She develops relationships easily with the patients, and you will often find Yolanda giggling and visiting with patients at the chairside. She listens to the needs of our patients and communicates these needs to staff and providers.
Yolanda also speaks highly of each staff member and never has a bad thing to say. She is always providing a light mood, and I love hearing her giggle with our patients. Her positive attitude is contagious. I have witnessed Yolanda’s caring heart by providing multiple patients with different items to ensure they have their basic needs met at home and in the cancer center.
Yolanda has been an employee of Sheridan Memorial Hospital for more than 20 years and has developed countless relationships with the members of the Sheridan community through the extensive amount of care she has provided throughout these years of service. It is hard to find a patient who doesn’t know Yolanda from some encounter over the years. I have never heard a patient speak ill of Yolanda. Her heart is pure gold, and this radiates throughout the daily work she does.
We are so lucky to have her as a coworker, friend, and CNA for our wonderful patients.”
Additional nominees for the award were: Christine Cecire, medical surgical CNA; Amber Clearwater, emergency department CNA; Britta Hervi, women’s health CNA; and Alabama Patterson, transitional care unit CNA.
“All of these hard-working individuals deserve recognition and appreciation for all they do to bring care to our patients and community. They set the standard for organizational excellence. Their outstanding contributions and dedicated work makes Sheridan Memorial Hospital the best place to go for patients, their families, and our community,” Bealer said.