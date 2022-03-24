SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees approved acquisition of a new generator system and the da Vinci surgical robotics platform at its meeting Tuesday. These upgrades will improve and advance hospital infrastructure while strengthening the hospital’s facilities for the future, SMH CEO Mike McCafferty said.
During SMH’s March 3 board meeting, SMH Director of Facility Support Rob Forister explained the hospital’s transfer switches — which transmit electricity from the generator to essential facilities — are “long in the tooth” and well past their life expectancy.
As a result, the hospital intends to install new transfer switches and a new generator with little interruption to hospital function, Forister said, a new system estimated to cost $963,000.
McCafferty explained the hospital hopes to fund the generator improvement project with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Identified by Gov. Mark Gordon as proposals likely eligible for ARPA funding, health and human services capital construction projects funded by the federal dollars include hospital and long-term care facility upgrades. The state budget, passed earlier this month, appropriates $71 million in ARPA funding to the Wyoming Department of Health for the expansion of behavioral health services and an additional $11 million in ARPA funding to WDH for aging services.
Although SMH officials intend to use federal funds for the project, McCafferty said the generator upgrade was singled out for approval by the board ahead of SMH’s larger ARPA funding requests for capital improvements, in which SMH also plans to request funds for HVAC improvements, a new infusion bay and a behavioral health unit.
McCafferty asked the hospital’s board to move forward with the generator improvement project immediately because of the monthslong wait time for generators, a request the board approved. A generator ordered today would likely arrive in December, McCafferty estimated at the board’s March 3 meeting.
“Time is of the essence for us, and we need to make sure we have this level of redundancy with our electrical services,” McCafferty said.
The board also approved the hospital’s lease of the da Vinci robotics platform and associated sterilization upgrades. The surgical robot will provide less invasive surgical possibilities for patients, particularly within the hospital’s general surgery, obstetrics and gynecology and urology departments, McCaffery said.
SMH Chief Financial Officer Nathan Stutte explained the robot will be leased in a 60-month step lease, which will allow SMH to pay 40% of the normal lease payment during the first 12 months of the robot’s use in Sheridan, while volume is lower and doctors are getting used to the machine. The lease also allows SMH to upgrade to da Vinci’s upgraded platform, once available, at no cost to the hospital, Stutte explained.
The robotics system will also require upgrades to SMH’s sterilization systems, Stutte said, including the hospital’s ultrasonic cleaner, sterilizer and another cleaner.
All told, board treasurer Gene Davis said the robotics package, including the sterilization upgrades, is anticipated to cost about $2.4 million.
Although the cost represents a big investment in equipment, McCafferty said the new technology will provide doctors — some of whom are already trained to use surgical robotics — with a new and state-of-the-art method to treat patients.
“[It’s] a pretty exciting time in Sheridan for us,” McCafferty said.