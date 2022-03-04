SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital is considering significant facility and technological upgrades for approval later this spring, according to discussion at the hospital’s board of trustees meeting Wednesday.
Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty told board members hospital administration identified several facility improvement projects.
First, the hospital is looking to upgrade its generator system, McCafferty explained. The hospital is connected to both the standard and essential electrical system, SMH Director of Facility Support Rob Forister said. At SMH, that essential system involves two generators with three switches allowing the transfer of power between the generators and essential SMH facilities.
If these transfer switches fail, Forister said the generators can still function but power cannot be transferred between the generators and essential hospital infrastructure, rendering the generators essentially useless. And those switches, Forister said, are “long in the tooth. They were installed in the 1980s and have passed their life expectancy.
As a result, the hospital currently plans to install new transfer switches and a new generator with limited interruption to hospital functions, Forister said.
It will take about 45 weeks for the new generator system to arrive once it’s ordered, McCafferty said. If the board were to approve the purchase of the new system — which would cost about $963,000 — at their April meeting, it would likely arrive in December 2022.
The hospital also seeks to improve HVAC systems and supporting infrastructure in two hospital locations: pediatrics and the transitional care unit, which is currently being expanded and is slated for reopening in summer 2022. McCafferty estimated these improvements would cost approximately $4.2 million, with approximately $1.5 million going to pediatrics and $1.7 million going to the TCU.
Finally, McCafferty said the hospital is considering building a new infusion bay — a more private location of outpatient infusions — and a behavioral health unit, as discussed at the board’s previous meeting.
McCafferty explained the hospital hopes to fund these projects with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Identified by Gov. Mark Gordon as proposals likely eligible for ARPA funding, health and human services capital construction projects funded by the federal dollars include hospital and long-term care facility upgrades, such as HVAC improvements, mental health and substance use centers and investment in child and elder care facilities, among others.
The state’s proposed Senate-based and House-based budgets, which have not yet been passed, appropriate $71 million in ARPA funding to the Wyoming Department of Health for the expansion of behavioral health services and an additional $11 million in ARPA funding to WDH for aging services.
McCafferty said SMH has submitted these projects to the Wyoming Hospital Association, an advocacy organization dedicated to advancing the interests of hospitals across the state, for ARPA fund disbursement consideration.
In addition to these potentially ARPA-funded projects, SMH is considering bringing robotics to its surgical services offerings, McCafferty said.
More specifically, SMH Chief Financial Officer Nathan Stutte said the hospital is inquiring into the da Vinci robotics platform, which would allow for $2.3 million in equipment and supplies, paid throughout a 60-month lease.
Many newly-minted physicians — including the two new physicians, a general surgeon and an OBGYN, SMH recently hired — are trained in robotic surgery techniques, McCafferty said, and SMH hopes to offer robot-assisted surgery as well.
Brent Maurhoff, director of surgical services and the cardiac catheterization lab at SMH, said adding robotics to SMH’s capabilities would also benefit patients by offering less invasive surgeries, decreasing adjacent tissue damage during surgery and ensuring a better and faster healing process.
“The robot is very exciting,” Maurhoff said.
The board will meet next April 6 at 4 p.m.