Today

Periods of snow. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.