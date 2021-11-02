SHERIDAN — Recent additions to the Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s MySheridanHealth patient portal will allow patients to attend video visits, view upcoming appointments, send messages to health care providers and request prescription refills, among other services.
Patients can access these services from their computer or smartphone, via a link on SMH’s website or the HealtheLife mobile app, according to demonstrations before the hospital's board of trustees Monday.
At some clinics, patients can also use the website or app’s Clipboard software to update their information in advance of an appointment, just as they would write down health updates on a clipboard upon arriving at the doctor’s office.
Although the online interface has been available to SMH patients since 2012, CEO Mike McCafferty explained, recent additions to the portal have made using it a more consumer-friendly and educational experience. The 21st Century Cures Act, which was signed into law in 2016, requires patients be able to access all of their electronic health information for free, such as any information stored in an online chart.
Because of the Cures Act, SMH patients can now access a wealth of personal health data and information — including radiology results, surgical histories, immunizations and medical notes from physicians, among others — online. The website even includes a COVID-19 center, where patients can check their vaccination status and, if vaccinated, download a proof-of-vaccination QR code.
Another upgrade to the portal, demonstrated before the trustees by SMH Clinical Informatics Specialist Chelsea Brown and Information Systems Manager Brady Shoemaker, is patients’ ability to access video visits with their physicians through the MySheridanHealth portal or the HealtheLife app.
Using MySheridanHealth’s video visit options for telehealth visits — as opposed to Zoom, as SMH providers were doing at the start of the pandemic — allows medical staff to share their screens with patients and explain X-rays, test results and other essential health information, Brown and Shoemaker explained. SMH patients can also invite family, friends or caregivers to virtual appointments.
The goal of the platform, SMH Chief of Support Services Nyle Morgan said, is to offer patients a “single way in,” or a streamlined access point for all of their health information and health care service needs.
Currently, Shoemaker said, about 6,400 SMH patients use the portal. SMH’s goal is to reach 10,000 portal users by the end of 2022 through public education and marketing campaigns.
Ultimately, SMH officials said they hope MySheridanHealth and its associated app will become a widely-used and consumer-driven platform for the Sheridan community.