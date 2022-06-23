SHERIDAN — During a meeting Wednesday, Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Board of Trustees took action to increase the hospital’s care and service capacity for behavioral health patients by supporting efforts to secure American Rescue Plan Act dollars for behavioral health facilities and allocating funding for a vehicle to transport involuntarily detained patients.
“[There] is a big need within our region around providing the right kind of care and treatment for behavioral health patients,” SMH CEO Mike McCafferty said.
Like providers across the state, Sheridan Memorial Hospital is vying for a slice of the $85 million in ARPA funding earmarked for health care upgrades in Wyoming, McCafferty explained. In addition to requesting for heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades and renovations to create an inventory and supply space, McCafferty said the hospital plans to request ARPA funds for the creation of a crisis stabilization and Emergency Psychiatric Assessment, Treatment and Healing — or EmPATH — facility within existing hospital facilities.
The new facility, which McCafferty estimated would cost about $15 million, would serve as a “front door,” McCafferty said, to serve urgent psychiatric and behavioral health patients, providing areas for assessment, crisis stabilization and eight to 10 inpatient behavioral health beds.
There is an urgent need for additional behavioral health care services in Wyoming, McCafferty said; the state has far fewer than the recommended 50 beds per 100,000 residents, and the closest inpatient behavioral health care facility is located in Gillette. Meanwhile, about 150 people per year are admitted to Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s emergency room on Title 25 holds — or involuntary commitment, during which patients pose a danger to themselves or others — each year. A new behavioral health facility — even one that, as McCafferty explained, will take two to three years to receive funding and build — would ease the burden on SMH emergency room staff while providing appropriate and safe care for people in mental health crises.
The board resolved to support the hospital’s efforts in seeking ARPA funding for the project.
“The Board of Trustees hereby encourages and supports all efforts to develop and operate an EmPath and crisis stabilization unit serving Northeastern Wyoming and, to the extent capacity permits, citizens throughout the state,” the resolution stated.
“I just think it’s so important. That program would be great for our community,” SMH Board Vice Chair David Smith said of the potential new unit.
Sheridan County commissioners approved a similar resolution earlier this week in support of SMH’s creation of a behavioral health unit.
SMH officials are currently waiting for the State Loan and Investment Board to begin accepting applications for ARPA funding, which McCafferty anticipated will happen in the next few weeks. From there, state officials will determine whether SMH’s projects are selected to receive the federal funding.
In another effort to ease challenges related to behavioral health patients, the SMH Board of Trustees also approved a $55,000 purchase of a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe to transport medically stabilized, involuntarily committed patients to other facilities across the state. In addition to a medically trained driver, the vehicle will eventually be outfitted with barriers between the driver and middle row of seats as well as between the middle and back rows of seats to ensure driver and passenger safety during transports, SMH Director of Critical Care Lynn Grady explained.
Recent scheduling challenges between the hospital and Sheridan County’s ambulance provider, Rocky Mountain Ambulance, necessitated the acquisition, Lynn Grady said. Throughout the last six months, Grady said staffing constraints at the EMS contractor have decreased ambulance availability such that the hospital can no longer rely on RMA ambulances to transport involuntarily committed patients in a timely fashion.
Timely transportation is essential for patients requiring inpatient behavioral health care in Wyoming, SMH Chief Financial Officer Nathan Stutte said. If SMH providers cannot transport patients to inpatient behavioral health care facilities quickly enough, the patient’s bed may go to the next person awaiting treatment at the facility.
“We’re looking at trying to get someone in that [inpatient behavioral health] bed and so are 20 other facilities in the state,” Stutte said. “This is a very important piece, I think, to be able to get patients where they need to be.”
Operating the hospital’s own means of transportation will ensure SMH is able to transport people independently and without having to rely on another agency’s availability, McCafferty said.