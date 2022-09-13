09-13-22 smh transitional care unit opensweb.jpg

Sheridan Memorial Hospital celebrated opening its transitional care Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. The facility is located on the second and third floors of SMH.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan Memorial Hospital

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital and The Foundation announced the official opening of the new Transitional Care Unit Monday.

The expansion of local transitional care services meets the changing needs of patients and is an investment in health care for the future of our community and the region, according to a press release from SMH.

