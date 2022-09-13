SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital and The Foundation announced the official opening of the new Transitional Care Unit Monday.
The expansion of local transitional care services meets the changing needs of patients and is an investment in health care for the future of our community and the region, according to a press release from SMH.
The new Transitional Care space on the second and third floors of the hospital building were opened to patients Sept. 12 and includes 20 private suites, each with its own bathroom. A separate dining area and spacious therapy gym make the 15,600-square-foot space an expansion from SMH's current eight-bed unit.
“The response from our community in support of the new Transitional Care Expansion is truly remarkable,” Director of Donor Relations Ada Kirven said. “We are grateful to the over 1,000 local foundations, donors, physicians, and employee partners who contributed to the Transitional Care Expansion project. We celebrate the opening of this expansion and the donor’s generosity that made this all possible. Their support ensures families and friends have a recuperative and supportive place to heal following an injury, surgery, or serious illness right here at home.”
“The hospital is thrilled to be repurposing these floors of the main hospital and see patients return to this space that was originally used to care for our community members when the hospital opened in 1954,” said Cody Sinclair, SMH chief development officer. “We are so excited to get to share this with everyone and what this expanding services means for our families, our friends, and our entire community.”