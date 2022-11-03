SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital has been recognized as a pediatric receiving facility by the Wyoming Department of Health’s Emergency Medical Services for Children and Wyoming Hospital Preparedness programs.
The Wyoming Pediatric Recognition program, managed through the Wyoming Department of Health, ensures services, equipment, disaster preparedness and staff competencies are in place in a facility that may treat an acutely injured or ill child in Wyoming. There are 26 pediatric receiving facilities in Wyoming and SMH is one of only six in the state to obtain the Wyoming Pediatric Emergency Readiness Level 1 recognition. Pursuing the designation is entirely voluntary.
Representatives from the Wyoming Department of Health and the Wyoming EMS Program came to SMH last week to tour the Emergency Department and complete a final review to ensure the hospital met the criteria for the designation. The visit culminated with the officials presenting a plaque to Chief Nursing Officer Cathy Bealer, RN; Pediatricians: Suzanne Oss, MD and Michael Sanderson, MD; Emergency Department and Physician Champion Isaac Hayward, MD; Pediatric Emergency Care Coordinator Teara Leibee, RN; Trauma Coordinator Toni Schoonover, RN; and Emergency Department Manager Julie Boyd, RN.
“We are very proud of our entire Emergency Department team for pursuing and successfully achieving the pediatric readiness designation. Undertaking this comprehensive process demonstrates to our community our expertise, preparedness, and capability to care for children at our hospital. It is yet another commitment and investment by our dedicated ED team to provide the best possible care,” Bealer said. “Earning and maintaining the Pediatric Receiving Facility recognition involves considerable effort. It is an ongoing process in which Teara, Toni and Dr. Hayward work with our physicians and nurses to complete special pediatric competencies and annual education,” Bealer added.
