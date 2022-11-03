Pediatric receiving facility 1web.jpg

Representatives accept the pediatric receiving facility designation plaque in the Emergency Department Trauma Room Oct. 27, 2022. Pictured, from left, are Pediatician Suzanne Oss, MD, Chief Nursing Officer Cathy Bealer, RN; Pediatrician Michael Sanderson, MD; Emergency Dept. and Physician Champion Isaac Hayward, MD; Pediatric Emergency Care Coordinator Teara Leibee, RN; Trauma Coordinator Toni Schoonover, RN; and Emergency Department Manager Julie Boyd, RN.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan Memorial

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital has been recognized as a pediatric receiving facility by the Wyoming Department of Health’s Emergency Medical Services for Children and Wyoming Hospital Preparedness programs.

The Wyoming Pediatric Recognition program, managed through the Wyoming Department of Health, ensures services, equipment, disaster preparedness and staff competencies are in place in a facility that may treat an acutely injured or ill child in Wyoming. There are 26 pediatric receiving facilities in Wyoming and SMH is one of only six in the state to obtain the Wyoming Pediatric Emergency Readiness Level 1 recognition. Pursuing the designation is entirely voluntary.

Tags

Recommended for you