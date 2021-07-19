SHERIDAN — More than 100 golfers and hospital volunteers gathered at The Powder Horn Golf Club to raise awareness and funds for patient care programs at Sheridan Memorial Hospital July 2.
The Foundation’s 12th annual golf tournament focused on raising funds that will go towards the expansion of our hospital’s Transitional Care Unit. Thanks to generous contributions, such as those raised at the tournament, Sheridan Memorial Hospital continues to drive forward in providing excellent patient-centered care.
“It was a great day of golf and philanthropy with funds raised to support expansion of Transitional Care for our community," said Cody Sinclair, SMH chief development officer. "Sheridan Memorial Hospital and the care it provides to everyone is remarkable, and The Foundation is appreciative of everyone who was involved. Thank you to all of our wonderful tournament sponsors, participants and volunteers for helping make this a great event."
The new and improved TCU is on track to house 20 private patient rooms, 12 more than SMH's previous space, as well as a private dining area, separate family meeting and consultation room and multiple rehab spaces.
The golf tournament raised more than $17,000 for our Transitional Care Expansion campaign. Over its 12 years, the golf tournament has raised over $265,000.
Projects funded include the COVID-19 Care Fund, Intensive Care Unit, Cardiac Care, Cath Lab, the Patient GAP Fund — which helps ensure successful recovery for patients after a hospital stay — and various other department projects.
Winners of this year’s tournament included Troy Baker, Paul Mavrakis, Paul Felker and Anthony Spiegelberg. Others who received recognition for their excellent play included Samantha Spielman, Tayla Legerski, J.T. Grainger, and Will O’Dell.