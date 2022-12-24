12-24 PEOPLE gift of love unveilingweb.jpg
Pictured, from left, are Kirk Petty, Gary Meece, Tom Morris, Kelly Legg, T.R. Shelby, John Yeager and Bruce Drummond in front of Peacock carving at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. T.R. Shelby donated the piece in memory of his late wife, Emily Stone Shelby.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation hosted a memorial unveiling for a Gift of Love Nov. 17. 

The collection was gifted to the hospital by T.R. Shelby in memory of his wife, Emily Stone Shelby, who died in 2020. The pieces were acquired by the Shelbys from the personal Chinese Furniture collection of Ling Tung.

