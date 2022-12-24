SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation hosted a memorial unveiling for a Gift of Love Nov. 17.
The collection was gifted to the hospital by T.R. Shelby in memory of his wife, Emily Stone Shelby, who died in 2020. The pieces were acquired by the Shelbys from the personal Chinese Furniture collection of Ling Tung.
The couple met Ling Tung during their retirement years in Jackson Hole, where their love for classical music led them to the Grand Teton Music Festival, of which Ling was the conductor. This led to a friendship formed with him and his wife, Margo, and eventually the Shelby’s procurement of the exhibition-quality Chinese collection of carved furnishings.
A part of this collection at the hospital is the Wooden Peacock carving, which was created from a giant tree-root ball and maintains the integrity of the natural root form. With a striking symbolic meaning, the peacock has been associated with the goddess Guan Yin and, in this sense, represents protection and holiness. Birds are also compelling symbols in Chinese culture because they can fly with freedom from the earth, connecting us to the heavens.
Birds are thought of as divine messengers to communicate our humble requests to the god above. It is also recorded in Chinese folklore that peacock feathers are welcome because they bring an extra set of eyes for protection.
“This Gift of Love honors Emily’s talents and memories,” SMH Foundation Director of Donor Relations Ada Kirven said. “The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation is incredibly grateful and honored to have this beautiful carving with such symbolic meaning behind it on exhibit for all to see.
“We look forward to all of the comforts this exhibit will provide to patients, families, and our community for years to come,” she said.