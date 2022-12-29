SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees gathered Wednesday for their monthly meeting to discuss patient experience, funding granted by the State Loan and Investment Board and recent successes in bolstering staffing.
Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty spoke of his own experience as a patient of the hospital and how it reflected upon hospital staff.
“I had surgery in late November and you really start to look at the journey of the patient differently when it’s you as the patient, and it’s pretty amazing,” McCafferty said. “I’ve got a list somewhere of around 40 people that were involved in my care journey that did so many different things to make sure that my experience was a great experience, and I know that it’s not that it was me going through that process. This is what they do every day as who they are.
“The level of care and compassion is enhanced by the skill and expertise that these people show up with every day,” McCafferty continued. “I just want to take an opportunity to say how grateful I am to be a part of an organization with people who care so much about the work that they do, the people that they take care of and the teams that they work in to deliver such a great service in a community such as ours.”
McCafferty continued with updates on three loan applications applied for by the hospital to the SLIB, two of which were approved. For SMH, $9.9 million was granted towards behavioral health services and $480,000 was granted to rework triage in the emergency department.
Additional funding for behavioral health was also approved by Sheridan County commissioners. Commissioner Tom Ringley spoke of the importance of bolstering SMH’s behavioral health services.
“We’re well aware of the fact that for years, as long as I can remember, the hospital has been discounting Title 25 care to the tune of over $1 million dollars a year,” Ringley said. “We thought [funding behavioral health was] totally appropriate because we have the ability now to step up and help out with this project, just because mental health is such an important challenge that we all have, especially the hospital. We just thought it was the right thing to do and we’re glad to do it.”
McCafferty elaborated on what the triage funding will be used for in the emergency department, allowing patients experiencing a range of ailments to be triaged in different areas instead of one congregate waiting room.
“Now if you come in with a laceration you’ll be triaged to a specific space for that. If you come in with any kind of respiratory disease, flu, RSV, COVID, anything like that, you’ll be triaged into a different area,” McCafferty said. “If you come in with behavioral health issues, you’ll be triaged to a different space.”
The meeting continued with updates on staffing from Chief Development Officer Cody Sinclair, showing significant improvements over the past two years.
“I think our team of managers and leaders have really done a great job of recruiting and really working to retain our staff… Two years ago [SMH had] nearly 100 openings and now today we have 54 openings,” Sinclair said. “The success of filling those positions has happened because of changes in how we’re looking for staff, so we’re much more aggressive with how we go out and look for employees.”
Sinclair expanded on the ways hospital management have been working to fill open positions and retain staff.
“We’re looking at improving our reach and targeting certain areas where we know there’s folks available,” Sinclair said. “It’s been great to see over the last three years the number of RNs that we’ve hired. In 2020 we hired 52 RNs, in 2021 we hired 64 and this last year to date we’ve hired 71, so you see that our teams are effectively hiring folks.”
Sinclair added employee turnover has decreased since 2020.
“We were at 27.5% turnover for RNs back in 2020, in 2021 [turnover was] 22.5% and today we’re at 19%,” Sinclair said. “We know there’s going to be some turnover that happens. People retire, people relocate, and those are the things that we’re seeing. We keep track of what those reasons are and then we are addressing those individually with departments, working with those departments to make sure that we’re doing all that we can to make sure it’s a great place to work.”
Sinclair said hospital management and the board continue to work toward maintaining the downward trend in turnover.
“Things that the board has done, supporting great benefits and continuing to make sure that salaries are competitive, those are important things for us to continue to focus on,” Sinclair said.