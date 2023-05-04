SMH board 5-4.jpg
The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees discuss the prospect of introducing bariatric medicine Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

 Shelby Kruse | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Josh Scott shared the importance of bariatric medicine and how it could benefit Sheridan and the surrounding area if it were to be made available at the hospital during a board meeting Wednesday.

Scott is a recent hire at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, joining the team in September 2022, who has the experience and qualifications to perform bariatric surgery, which he hopes to introduce for patients at the hospital, he told SMH Board of Trustees Wednesday.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

