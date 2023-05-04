SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Josh Scott shared the importance of bariatric medicine and how it could benefit Sheridan and the surrounding area if it were to be made available at the hospital during a board meeting Wednesday.
Scott is a recent hire at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, joining the team in September 2022, who has the experience and qualifications to perform bariatric surgery, which he hopes to introduce for patients at the hospital, he told SMH Board of Trustees Wednesday.
Bariatric surgery focuses on the digestive system and involves a wide range of procedures such as gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy. Bariatric surgery is an option for patients who struggle with obesity or any other condition in which their weight poses a threat to their well-being and cannot be otherwise treated.
Bariatric surgery can be a tricky procedure due to potential complications and recidivism, Scott said, though proper care can significantly lessen those risks.
“Obesity is a chronic disease. Patients who have had bariatric surgery, we will be calling those patients out for life. That’s a protocol after surgery, the initial postdoctoral appointments at one month, three months, six months, a year and then yearly after that,” Scott explained. “These patients have a metabolic disorder that predisposes them to failing weight loss surgery. That certainly has happened, but can be mitigated by paying close attention to these patients.”
Scott said the potential availability of bariatric surgery at SMH is significant because the area is a dry spot for the practice.
“Here in northern Wyoming and into Montana, it’s a relatively underserved area with respect to bariatrics and obesity related diseases,” Scott said. “It’s a very powerful skill set that I think can really influence a lot of our patients here in Sheridan and the surrounding areas.”
Scott said there’s no specific timeline on when bariatric medicine will be available at SMH as it hinges on certain requirements such as education of staff, accreditation and experience.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.