SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital officials are working to maximize employee retention by paying market rates and minimize costs associated with hiring traveling nurses, according to discussions at the hospital’s board meeting Wednesday.
Traveling nurses are particularly expensive for the hospital, SMH Chief Financial Officer Nathan Stutte indicated. Although the hospital was busy across departments — including surgery, clinics and emergency care — throughout March, Stutte said the hospital nonetheless experienced a net loss in revenue during the month due to the cost associated with hiring traveling nurses.
Although SMH Chief Development Officer Cody Sinclair said demand for traveling nurses — and their employment rates — have declined in recent months as pandemic conditions loosen, the costs associated with these nurses continue to challenge the hospital financially.
“It’s going to be a challenge. We have a very challenging future ahead of us as it relates to our net income,” SMH CEO Mike McCafferty said.
A spate of nurse resignations at the end of 2021 — part of a state- and nationwide pattern of nurse burnout and resignations — also posed a challenge, SMH Chief Nursing Officer Catherine Bealer said.
However, officials said the hospital has taken several steps to decrease the number of traveling nurses, McCafferty explained.
Hospital human resources staff conducted a market compensation study recently to determine current market conditions and ensure the hospital remains as competitive as possible in terms of staff pay.
In response to the study, the hospital appropriated $1.8 million in salary increases for essential clinical staff as well as a 3% cost-of-living increase for all employees, McCafferty said. Then, the hospital allocated an additional $1.8 million to increase wages for employees across the hospital, commensurate with market levels.
These changes are working to hire and retain nursing staff, officials explained. Sinclair said the hospital has hired 41 nurses in the past six months and will employ three traveling nurses by July.
McCafferty said hospital hiring officials have balanced staffing and staff longevity and caring for the community with these new hires.
“That’s a tough balance to strike when you’re right in the middle of a pandemic,” McCafferty said.
In other SMH news:
• McCafferty said the hospital plans to transform the hospital’s 61 S. Gould St. location into a primary care clinic, slated to open in late July. Construction, furniture, fixtures and equipment costs — which will be approved at a future board meeting — are estimated at $350,000, with $150,000 dedicated to construction and $200,000 on furniture, fixtures and equipment. The hospital has largely vacated the building in anticipation of the renovation, and those who previously worked in the space have been moved to a space at the Sheridan County Airport Business Park.
• SMH’s online patient portal will soon host bidirectional texting between patients and their doctors, SMH Chief Ambulatory Officer Holly Zajic announced.
The service will provide appointment reminders and inform patients of any special procedures they may need to follow, such as fasting requirements for a blood draw or appearing at an obstetric appointment with a full bladder, Zajic said.