Sherrie Reish, home health and hospice care manager for Sheridan Memorial Hospital, visits with nurse Heather Cote, left, about supplies.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Hospice has been named a 2022 Hospice HONORS Recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of billing and coding services, Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems surveys and advanced analytics.

This prestigious annual review recognizes hospices that continuously provide the highest level of quality patient care as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.

