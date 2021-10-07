SHERIDAN — The continuing growth on the north side of Sheridan received another boost this week, with Sheridan Motors hosting a groundbreaking on a new facility.
Sheridan Motors, founded in 1969, will move from its current location on Coffeen Avenue to a brand new 50,000-square-foot dealership.
“We are so excited that more growth has begun,” said Nancy Drummond, representing the North Main Association. “Thank you to Sheridan Motors for having faith in the North Main Corridor. We feel like this is just the beginning of more to come.”
In March of this year, John Koltiska, who owned the business for 19 years, sold Sheridan Motors to Brent Wulff and Nathan Mullinax. Wulff is the new dealer of record running the business on a day-to-day basis with a team of about 50 staff members, many of whom have been with Sheridan Motors for more than a decade.
“We are honored to take the baton from the Koltiska family, carrying on a legacy of doing the right thing for our customers, staff and community,” Wulff said. “On behalf of everyone at Sheridan Motors, we are more excited than ever to be of service to the entire Rocky Mountain region.”
Sheridan Motors now owns 11 acres in the Gateway district, leaving ample room for current operations and future growth.
“There is tremendous value in building a business that thrives to support the local economy, creates jobs and gives back in meaningful ways,” Mullinax said. “Our family is humbled by the opportunity to help drive Sheridan Motors into the future.”
Sheridan Motors will continue operating as usual at 1858 Coffeen Avenue until mid-2022.