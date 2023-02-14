Sheridan Motors_MARLY.jpg
Gabe Armstrong works on one of many vehicles to benefit women in the community at Valley Motor Honda.

 Courtesy photo | Chad Cowan

SHERIDAN — For 13 consecutive years, Sheridan’s First Baptist Church volunteers, including Nathan Mullinax and Brian Hamilton, have worked to winterize cars for single women, widows and elderly women. The operation started in the church parking lot, eventually making its way to Sheridan Motors.

“We saw this as an opportunity to use the resources that we believe God has given us to bless the people in our church,” First Baptist Church Senior Pastor Chad Cowan said. “We looked specifically at the ladies in our church who it can be challenging to find time to get their car ready for the winter. We do not want to leave them on the side of the road.”

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

