SHERIDAN — The general meeting of the Sheridan Motorsports Association and Sheridan Speedway will take place Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Big Horn Mountain Eagles.
The board's vice president, treasurer and five board members will be up for vote.
The group will also discuss which car classes will run next year, facility improvement and the year-end banquet.
Yearly membership dues will also be due at the time of the meeting, as only paying members will have the opportunity to vote.
Big Horn Mountain Eagles is located at 1760 Commercial Ave.