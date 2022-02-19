SHERIDAN — On Monday mornings, Sheridan City Council Chambers transforms into a courtroom. Local attorney Thomas Klepperich takes the central council seat. A Sheridan Police Department officer appears to maintain order. People fill the council chamber’s pews.
Sheridan Municipal Court is in session.
There are three separate courts in the city of Sheridan. The 4th Judicial District Court, responsible for felony criminal offenses, large civil cases, probate and matters of family law, sits on the third floor of the Sheridan County Courthouse addition.
Sheridan County Circuit Court, responsible for misdemeanor criminal offenses and small claims, is located on the second floor of the Sheridan County Courthouse, in a courtroom recently described by Gov. Mark Gordon as redolent of “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
Sheridan Municipal Court is unique, said Court Clerk Christie Edwards. The court is responsible for enforcing violations of Sheridan’s municipal code, a series of laws adopted by Sheridan city government. The municipal code regulates everything from keeping animals within city limits to filthy premises, traffic rules to overgrown weeds.
According to municipal code, most municipal court charges are punishable by fines based on Wyoming Statute as well as a $10 court fee. Based on the judge’s determination, community service can also be imposed as a sentence, which will be credited toward any fine at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
Municipal code also designates the Sheridan Police Department as the law enforcement agency responsible for enforcing its rules.
A handful of municipal code violations, including disorderly conduct, endangering the welfare and contempt of court, among others, can result in jail terms for less than six months. Some offenses, such as cruelty or neglect of animals, curfew violations and public intoxication, can result in six month jail terms after the third conviction.
Edwards said some of the most common offenses appearing in Sheridan Municipal Court include loose dogs, curfew violations for youth and traffic violations like speeding, driving without a license and insurance violations.
During municipal court proceedings, Klepperich calls defendants forward to a podium one by one for an initial appearance. There, the judge asks the defendant to enter a plea.
If the defendant pleads guilty, Klepperich requests additional details on the facts of the case, allowing the defendant to explain circumstances surrounding the incident resulting in a municipal court citation.
If the defendant pleads not guilty, a trial date will be set. Edwards said municipal court trials generally last between a half hour and an hour. Ahead of proceeding to trial, Klepperich warns defendants they’ll be held to the same standard as an attorney if they choose to proceed to trial.
For many offenses, like minor speeding infractions and seat belt violations, defendants need not appear in municipal court, Edwards said. In these cases, defendants forfeit bond in lieu of an appearance, or simply pay the fine related to their citation rather than appearing in court.
Some people accused of forfeiture offenses choose to appear anyway.
“You have that option — and that right — but you’re not required to come,” Edwards said.
For some offenses, like curfew violations, driving without insurance and license suspensions, the defendant must appear. Edwards said SPD officers also have the option to make any municipal code violation a “must appear” offense, in case strange circumstances related to the violation warrant an in-court appearance.
If you have received a citation to appear or decided to appear in municipal court, Edwards said there are a few things you should expect as part of the municipal court experience. First, defendants should expect to tell their side of the story to the judge only after entering a guilty plea, Edwards said. Klepperich cannot hear facts of the case prior to trial if a defendant chooses to plead not guilty.
Second, Edwards said defendants should anticipate to pay any fines related to the charge on the day of court, although at times the judge offers bill pay leeway or community service options based on circumstance.
All municipal code violations can be found online at qcode.us/codes/sheridan.