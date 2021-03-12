CHEYENNE — If you want to know what a proposed $5.25 million direct distribution funding reduction means for your community, Sheridan native Karsyn Lamb could tell you. Down to the penny.
As a fiscal analyst for the Legislative Service Office, Lamb knows the funding model — first created by Rep. Mike Madden, R-Buffalo, when she was still in elementary school — inside and out. And for the past two years, she has been the one legislators come to when they have questions about the model and how proposed changes could impact communities big and small.
“I am so proud to have Karsyn on our LSO team,” said Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan. “She plays a vital role in helping the Legislature track and understand the revenues of our state.”
For Lamb, her job with the LSO has been a homecoming of sorts. She was born in Cheyenne shortly before her parents moved to Sheridan, where she was raised. She returned to Cheyenne briefly in 2011 as a Legislative Service Office intern during her junior year of high school.
During that legislative session, Lamb had her first introduction to the inner workings of the state government while assisting Sheridan County legislators including Sen. Bruce Burns, R-Sheridan; Rep. Rosie Berger, R-Big Horn; Sen. John Schiffer, R-Kaycee; Rep. John Patton, R-Sheridan; and Rep. Jon Botten, R-Sheridan. Lamb’s work included completing bill summaries and beginner-level requests to learn the process in addition to attending events and meeting people.
“ It was a really great experience,” Lamb said. “I met a ton of really great people.”
That internship laid the groundwork for what would be Lamb’s eventual career in the service office. After graduating from Sheridan High School in 2012, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from the University of Washington before returning to her home state to earn a Master of Science degree in agricultural and applied economics from the University of Wyoming.
Lamb took a fiscal analyst job at the Legislative Service Office as her first job post-graduation.
“It’s always hard coming out of school and trying to find your first professional job and everything like that, and I feel grateful for LSO as a starting point — not only for my career, but initially as a mentor during my internship that fostered a lot of learning,” Lamb said.
As someone who specializes in the direct distribution model, Lamb calculates the effects of changes in the model on communities throughout the state and answers questions and runs scenarios for legislators. While direct distribution is normally only recalculated in even-numbered years, Lamb was asked to study potential changes to the model this year as the state looks to make budget cuts due to the fiscal impacts of COVID-19.
While the data may be different this year, her job is essentially unchanged from previous years, Lamb said.
“Every year… the legislators are going to have questions about it or want me to run a scenario,” Lamb said. “This is just a different year with different scenarios so the work itself and the functionality of the data analysis is not any different.”
While Lamb specializes in the direct distribution model, she takes on other projects as well, staffing both the Revenue Committee and the Select Committee on Tribal Relations. She also helped pen the most recent edition of the legislature’s Budget and Fiscal Data Book, which gives legislators a rundown of historical fiscal and budget data.
“What I like the most about this job is that I’m always learning something new,” Lamb said. “While we have our niches that we work in, we are also all working on different things at the same time, so I really like that. I’m always learning and growing.”
Lamb said she’s enjoyed working with the model and playing a key behind-the-scenes role in the legislative process. She said she hopes to pursue opportunities to work with other committees and other areas of the state’s budget in order to gain a fuller understanding of the state she loves.
“I guess I see myself trying to broaden that horizon and become more familiar with different committees and different subject areas and really trying to just expose myself to all the different things about Wyoming and the different subject matter,” Lamb said. “I mean, I have a really good big picture, right? I’m always learning new things. But I just want to continue to do that.”