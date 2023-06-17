SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council announced 135 organizations received a total of $904,268.00 in grant funding from the Fiscal Year 2024 Community Support Grant program.
The Community Support Grant is a competitive grant program open to nonprofit organizations or government agencies, including tribal governments, universities or community colleges and school districts. The grant offers operating and/or project support for qualified organizations that provide services to their community through the arts. Applicants may also apply for funding for arts learning activities.
Grant funding was available for programs and services that take place between July 1 and June 30, 2024. An organization was eligible to receive up to $10,000 in operating and/or project support and up to $5,000 in arts learning support for a total of up to $15,000 in grant funding.
Grant applications are reviewed by a panel of community members and partners in the arts. This year’s panelists from Sheridan County include Barbara McNab, curator of exhibitions at The Brinton Museum and Mark Bergman, director of strings and orchestral studies at Sheridan College. The panelists’ recommendations are sent to the Wyoming Arts Council Board for approval.
The Brinton Museum received a total of $9,260; SAGE Community Arts received a total of $8,726; Ucross Foundation received a total of $8,869; and the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center received a total of $8,695.
For more information, contact Cashmere Balland, grants and administration manager with the Wyoming Arts Council at 307-214-7819 or cashmere.balland@wyo.gov.