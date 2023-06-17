The Brinton Museum stock
Courtesy photo | Brinton Museum

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council announced 135 organizations received a total of $904,268.00 in grant funding from the Fiscal Year 2024 Community Support Grant program.

The Community Support Grant is a competitive grant program open to nonprofit organizations or government agencies, including tribal governments, universities or community colleges and school districts. The grant offers operating and/or project support for qualified organizations that provide services to their community through the arts. Applicants may also apply for funding for arts learning activities.

