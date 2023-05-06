SHERIDAN — “Given the growing demand for healthcare services across a multitude of specialties, reports project that 1.2 million new registered nurses (RNs) will be needed by 2030 to address the current shortage,” wrote the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences May 5, 2021.

Across the globe, the demand for nurses far surpasses the nurses available, a problem exacerbated in rural areas such as Sheridan, Welch Cancer Center Manager Tommi Ritterbusch said. With this in mind, nurses such as Dadrea Duca and Laura Johnston are two of many nurses to be praised for their dedication to this community.

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

Tags

Recommended for you