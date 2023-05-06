SHERIDAN — “Given the growing demand for healthcare services across a multitude of specialties, reports project that 1.2 million new registered nurses (RNs) will be needed by 2030 to address the current shortage,” wrote the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences May 5, 2021.
Across the globe, the demand for nurses far surpasses the nurses available, a problem exacerbated in rural areas such as Sheridan, Welch Cancer Center Manager Tommi Ritterbusch said. With this in mind, nurses such as Dadrea Duca and Laura Johnston are two of many nurses to be praised for their dedication to this community.
Big Horn Rehabilitation nurse Dadrea Duca
Caring for others runs in Duca’s family.
“My mother-in-law was a nurse and I just kind of had a calling for caring for people,” Duca said. “I was encouraged to go into nursing school.”
Duca earned her Bachelor’s degree in nursing at Chadron State College, progressing to the College of Nursing at South Dakota State University.
“Straight out of nursing school I went to Alaska and that is where I started my career,” Duca said.
Duca spent three years in Alaska, then decided to come back to her home state, Wyoming. The moment Duca saw the Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan felt at home. In 2018, Duca started in long-term care at Green House Living. She then became the director of nursing. After a few years at Green House Living, Duca landed at Big Horn Rehabilitation.
“Geriatric [older patients] nursing is where my heart has landed,” Duca said. “I wanted to find a new home and a place where I could continue to help people in a nursing capacity, not a management capacity. This [Big Horn Rehabilitation] has become my new home.”
Following COVID-19, Duca found employees resigning frequently.
“The past three years with COVID-19 have been difficult with trying to survive all the new regulations,” Duca said.
“It has really changed the way of nursing tremendously. I encourage all nurses to not lose focus and continue to care for people because they need us,” Duca said.
Outside of nursing, Duca travels with her children to their sporting events. She also coaches a travel softball team.
“I also spend a lot of time at the lake and camping,” Duca said.
Green House Living nurse Laura Johnston
Growing up in Sidney, Nebraska, Johnston considered nursing, cosmetology and culinary arts.
“I had two other careers at the time,” Johnston said. “I was a cosmetologist when I was young and I also was a catering chef, but I was not trained professionally. I always used those two careers to pay for med school. It was a long schedule and it was grueling.”
Johnston attended the nursing program at Concorde Career College and earned her degree in Denver Licensed Practical Nursing.
Following graduation, Johnston worked in Tucson, Arizona, at a facility with a lot of bariatric patients.
Bariatrics is the science of providing care to those with extreme obesity.
“Over 95% of them had a constant feeding tube and some had ventilators,” Johnston said. “It was a very complex area. I worked there for 15 years and that was the hardest job I have ever had.”
Johnston left that job, moved to Sheridan and landed at Green House Living in September 2022.
“My 21-year-old son died of a very rare cancer,” Johnston said. “Whenever I start a new job that is challenging, I always pray to him and God.”
Despite the many challenges, Johnston has thrived. Over the years, she has enjoyed challenging herself and building her own confidence.
“You can not hide under a rock,” Johnston said. “I am confident in what I do and that is why I am here at Green House Living. I am settling in and making this a community.”
Following COVID-19, Johnston said she has definitely seen a change in the nursing landscape; however, she continues to push through the obstacles.
“With little staff, making sure that I take care of myself so I can take care of people and not be overworked is a huge deal,” Johnston said. “Everybody feels that pressure. When my son got sick, I believed it was a blessing. For two and a half years I took care of him. I know that I went to nursing school for a reason and that reason was to take care of him. That is why I push through.”
Throughout the years, Johnston said she has enjoyed creating lasting bonds with patients. She finds many patients come into care irritated, wanting to go out and live their lives.
“I had a patient that went through a horrible biking accident at 64 and he was in my facility,” Johnston said. “He was so angry. He would fight with his wife and kids every day. I would try to reach him. That was my favorite part. I know that they are angry and feel helpless and do not want to depend on people, but this is not going to last forever. Every day you see them they soften a little bit and their anger slowly slips away. I do not just want to help them physically but spiritually.”
By far, Johnston said she has found her position at Green House Living to be the best. She enjoys the welcoming atmosphere held up by the other nurses for the patients and visitors alike.
Outside of nursing, Johnston enjoys baking and cooking with close friends. She also gardens and bikes, working to get outside more.
“I fill up my cup when I am with myself,” Johnston said. “Work can get you so stressed and there is nothing worse than a stressed-out nurse. I am a very giving person so I need to fill up my cup to give to others later.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.