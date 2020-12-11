SHERIDAN— Megan Perkins and Lauren Alden always find each other.
They found each other for the first time when they were 4-year-olds playing at their homes on West Seventh Street. They found each other again at Holy Name Catholic School and worked their first jobs together at the Kendrick Park swimming pool. And even though they were apart at times, they always found their way back to each other, Alden said.
“There were definitely years where we were apart,” Alden said. “But then we would run into each other at the most unexpected times. Like, I didn’t even realize she was at nursing school until I showed up on the first day and she was there.”
The friendship of Perkins and Alden has endured thanks to mutual respect, affection and a bit of sheer luck. And when push comes to shove, Alden says there is nobody she would rather have by her side.
That’s especially true as the young nurses are 2,086 miles from home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, meeting the medical needs of a community hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Horry County— the home of Myrtle Beach — has recently experienced a resurgence of the virus with 1,637 cases diagnosed in the last two weeks. For comparison, Sheridan County has had 1,910 lab-confirmed COVID cases since March.
“I don’t know if I could have done this without her,” Perkins said of Alden. “We challenge each other and push each other even when things get tough. And when there’s so much new to learn in such a short amount of time, it’s nice to know that you have your friend by your side.”
“I am really, really glad that Megan’s with me,” Alden said. “I’m not sure it’s something I’d be able to go through by myself.”
Perkins and Alden have followed similar trajectories in their nursing careers —graduating from the nursing program at Sheridan College before pursuing residencies at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
Both Alden and Perkins were working at SMH as full-time nurses when they decided to travel to South Carolina. Perkins had the traveling bug, and she saw nursing during the COVID-19 crisis as a way to perform a much-needed public service while exploring the country.
“We were talking about traveling and then COVID hit,” Perkins said. “We kind of laid low in Sheridan for a while, but that desire to travel never went away. It just got stronger, along with my desire to help people in areas that were heavily impacted by COVID.”
Alden needed a little more convincing to make the move. While she had a desire to travel and see the country, she also felt comfortable in Sheridan and wanted to stay close to family and friends.
“I was a little reluctant even though I had wanted to travel forever,” Perkins said. “Sheridan was where I grew up, and my whole extended family was there. I was comfortable in Sheridan and had never been anywhere else.”
Eventually Perkins convinced Alden to contact a recruiter. They told the recruiter a few of the things they were looking for in a potential job location, “somewhere southern and warm on the east coast by the beach,” Alden said. After a short wait, they were assigned to Myrtle Beach.
“It’s kind of quirky, but I really like it,” Perkins said of Myrtle Beach. “It’s an older touristy town and people here have been so friendly. Our neighbors brought us dinner on Thanksgiving and have let our dogs out when we work nights. Everyone has been very welcoming and very grateful for what we do.”
Perkins and Alden have been working as traveling nurses at Myrtle Beach’s Grand Strand Medical Center since mid-November. While they move around the hospital based on patients’ needs, they spend much of their time in the hospital’s 25-bed COVID unit, Alden said.
The first few weeks at Grand Strand were something of a trial by fire, according to Alden.
“We each got about a day to shadow someone,” Alden said. “There was a lot to learn in a very short amount of time, from the charting system to the IV pumps. I don’t know if I would feel the same way about this job if I wasn’t with Megan. It’s great to be able to check with her to make sure we’re charting the right things and doing everything we need to do. It’s great to be able to rely on her when I need to.”
The other nurses have been equally helpful, Perkins said.
“I am very appreciative of the seasoned nurses who are willing to help us and show us the way,” Perkins said. “Having nurses have your back like that keeps you in a positive mindset. A lot of my growth has come from being able to ask questions and learn from the other nurses.”
In addition to typical work stresses, both Alden and Perkins have learned how to cope with the emotional stress that comes from working daily with very sick patients.
“I think this has opened our eyes to how this virus is impacting more than just our small Wyoming community,” Perkins said. “I was recently taking care of two patients who were husband and wife. The wife was doing pretty well, but the husband was not. They couldn’t see each other. They couldn’t be in the same room together. That was pretty devastating for me. This virus hits you on an emotional level when you see its human impacts.”
Alden agreed.
“You kind of learn to respect the COVID,” Alden said. “When you see folks saying goodbye to their loved ones through the window, and patients panicking because they can’t breathe, it really reminds you of just how serious this virus is."
While the job at Grand Strand has challenged them, both Perkins and Alden said they were grateful for the firm foundation they had received at SMH.
“I feel like Sheridan Memorial trains nurses right about how to advocate for patients,” Alden said. “Everything we did there was very patient-focused, and patients were really seen and heard when they were in the hospital.”
Alden and Perkins said they work every day to bring that small-town focus on patient care to a hospital five times the size of SMH.
“Since they can’t see their family or friends, you kind of become their family,” Alden said of her patients. “You’re drawing their labs in the morning and spending a lot of time in there as a nurse so they don’t feel alone. You have to really take the time to be there for each and every one, not just as a nurse, but as a friend. You don’t know how scary that experience is until you’re in the hospital yourself.”
Alden’s and Perkins’ current contracts with Grand Strand expire at the end of February. Both said they would be willing to continue working in Myrtle Beach if they were offered a contract extension. If not, they will likely pursue another short-term traveling nurse job potentially in Austin, Texas.
“We know we’re going to be somewhere in three months, but we don’t know where yet,” Alden said. “All we know is we’re going to be together.”