SHERIDAN — When you imagine lions, monkeys and bears roaming Kendrick Park, it may feel more like a fantasy than reality. But Sheridan used to boast its own zoo, originally called  Pioneer Park Zoo. The land was first donated by John B. Kendrick in 1905.

“It is the intention of the park management to add to the collection of wild animals as fast as possible and make this a feature of the park,” The Sheridan Enterprise wrote in 1909.

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

