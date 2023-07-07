SHERIDAN — When you imagine lions, monkeys and bears roaming Kendrick Park, it may feel more like a fantasy than reality. But Sheridan used to boast its own zoo, originally called Pioneer Park Zoo. The land was first donated by John B. Kendrick in 1905.
“It is the intention of the park management to add to the collection of wild animals as fast as possible and make this a feature of the park,” The Sheridan Enterprise wrote in 1909.
In 1910, the city bought a handful of bears for roughly $500 from Austrian nobleman Count Rudolph Rovigno. By the end of 1912, two bears, five deer, three antelope, two monkeys, three wolves, two owls, a coyote, a badger, a porcupine and lots of guinea pigs were on display at the Pioneer Park Zoo. The guinea pig population at the zoo grew rapidly, becoming out of control very fast.
“Instead of being an attraction to the park, they are now going under the barn and their little squeals which at first had a sort of musical tone are now becoming offensive to the ear, so great is the volume of noise,” The Sheridan Post wrote in 1912.
The zoo started selling guinea pig pairs for $1 each, eventually cutting the price down to 25 cents.
A pair of elk came shortly after in 1913 from the Jackson Hole area and four buffalo from Kalispell, Montana, arrived in 1914. The buffalo, each weighed more than 600 pounds, originating from the Pablo Affard Herd, a branch of the Flathead Herd.
“One of them [buffalo] made a rush at the fence, catching his horns in the wire,” The Sheridan Enterprise wrote in 1914. “This angered the beast and upon freeing himself he plunged against the wire fence on the other side. The wire was badly bent and twisted so Supt. Loucks decided to strengthen the pen.”
In 1920, bobcats came along and in 1921 mountain lions joined.
Pioneer Park Zoo-born lion Major Sheridan quickly gained popularity after contracting pneumonia. Major was flown to Salt Lake City and nursed back to health by his owners Dr. and Mrs. J. E. Frank. Major only weighed 3 pounds when they brought him home.
Major also gained popularity due to his gentle nature, often sleeping in a bed with his owners.
For his first vacation, Major and his owners flew to Sheridan. Once they arrived, Major rode around Sheridan in a convertible, then drove to a radio station office where he played the piano. After recording, Major went to see his parents, Conga and Congeta, at the Pioneer Park Zoo.
“In 1939, The Sheridan Press boasted that the city’s 70-acre Kendrick Park had ‘the largest zoo in the state’ in addition to its lawns, a swimming pool and playgrounds,” The Sheridan Press Senior Staff Reporter Pat Blair wrote April 2, 1998. “In September 1953, a newspaper article noted that the zoo was ‘the only one in this part of the West.’”
After 61 years of collecting animals for the public to gaze upon, the community started to catch wind of the controversies around zoos.
“The usual local zoo tries to cram in the animals,” The Sheridan Press wrote Jan. 15, 1970, in an opinion column. “The goal is to acquire the widest selection of species in a small area in order to attract visitors to justify the upkeep. Concrete cells of many zoos are a torture to most animals, but there is no code of standards.”
Due to the cost of keeping the zoo running and the ongoing controversy around the treatment of the animals, the zoo closed in 1971.
Many of the elk and buffalo were left at the zoo, with the final bear being transported to Bear Country USA. When the bear passed away, Bear Country USA mounted it and put it on display with a plaque.
From 1986 to today, constant improvements have been made to the pasture, increasing the size and vegetation in the area.
“The elk pasture fence would be lowered down the hill to enable people to view the animals without looking through the chainlinks,” Bruce T. Moats wrote in The Sheridan Press April 15, 1986.
In 2005, the Sheridan City Council approved a $125,000 budget to install a sprinkler system and expand and reseed the elk pasture. The budget also included planting more trees, bushes and natural foliage for the pasture.
“It has been determined that, despite the enlargement of the elk pasture, the city has too many animals for the pasture to support, so the herds will be reduced to three elk and three buffalo,” then-Mayor Dave Kinskey said.
Fences were further expanded north toward Kendrick Mansion and east toward Kendrick Park. The council enlarged the elk pasture by one-third, slowly reseeding the land while keeping elk off certain parts of the pasture to allow the grass to grow.
From guinea pigs to wolves, Kendrick Park hosted a variety of species for the public to enjoy; however, with the exotic animals long gone, all that is left of the zoo remnants lies within the elk pasture. Continuing to impress locals and visitors today, the elk pasture holds a rich history.