SHERIDAN — Local organizations, including the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System and Advocacy & Resource Center, are preparing to honor Sexual Assault Awareness Month this April.
Data from Wyoming’s Department of Criminal Investigation, which reports FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics for the entire state, indicate the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and Sheridan Police Department reported a handful of cases qualified as “forcible rape” during 2018, 2019 and 2020.
However, these figures likely underestimate the true number of sexual assaults that take place in Sheridan County each year, Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said, because sexual assaults are not always reported to the police. SPD Capt. Tom Ringley said the department is concerned about the lack of reporting of sexual assault and encouraged survivors to report their experiences to the police while acknowledging survivors of sexual assault may be hesitant to relive that trauma while reporting.
As a result, the true number of sexual assaults committed in Sheridan County any given year remains unknown.
When cases are reported to the police, Ringley said the reports are taken extremely seriously and handled by the department’s most experienced investigators. Thompson echoed these sentiments, explaining SCSO seeks to gather evidence from suspects, victims and the location of the incident as quickly as possible.
“One sexual assault is too many,” Ringley said.
When instances of sexual assault occur, several Sheridan organizations assist survivors in the reporting and recovery process.
The ARC, for instance, offers two pathways in assisting survivors of sexual assault, ARC Victim Advocate and Outreach Coordinator Shelbi Traub said. If a victim wants to report the crime to law enforcement, ARC advocates can accompany them to report the incident, provide support during evidence collection and help apply for crime victim compensation fund dollars. If not, ARC advocates offer to collect an anonymous sexual assault kit.
Either way, ARC Victim Advocate Brittany Hamilton said, the center can provide support to survivors by providing mental health service referrals or assisting in the filing sexual assault protective orders, among other services.
“When someone is reporting to law enforcement, law enforcement is there strictly to get the facts…” Hamilton said. “We can do everything else.”
This month, ARC staff painted more than 250 rocks teal, writing encouraging phrases and contact information — including the ARC’s 24/7 local crisis line at 307-672-3222 — on each.
Now, those rocks are outside businesses, near schools, in parks and on pathways. Traub said each rock represents a “brief moment of prevention” working to break the stigma against discussing sexual assault. That moment, Traub explained, will hopefully snowball into momentum and contribute to the movement against stigmatizing sexual assault and blaming survivors.
“It’s so important that we get the word out…I can’t even imagine how many survivors there are,” Hamilton said.
Folks are welcome to take a rock with them, move it or put it back where they found it, Hamilton and Traub agreed.
The Sheridan VA, too, provides services to assist veteran survivors of sexual assault. Sexual violence is particularly common in the military; one study found nearly a quarter of women and about 2% of men in the military experience military sexual trauma. The Sheridan VA works to ensure victims of military sexual trauma are physically and mentally well, Sheridan VA Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator Misti Bybee said.
All new veterans enrolled at the Sheridan VA are screened for military sexual trauma, Bybee said, and survivors are offered mental health services, which can include individual, couples or group therapy as well as trauma treatment like cognitive processing therapy, prolonged exposure and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing.
The Sheridan VA also operates residential treatment programming to address military sexual trauma. These programs, which includes co-ed, women’s and LGBTQ+ tracks, “help people who have experienced not only combat but also military sexual trauma so they can find healing and growth,” Bybee said.
The Sheridan VA will host “We Believe You and We Believe IN You — Survivors Among Us” at the Sheridan County YMCA April 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bybee said. The event will include music and movement therapy for survivors of sexual assault, a poetry jam, food trucks and other community organizations.
ARC and Sheridan VA staff will also participate in Denim Day April 27, a worldwide day of action on which advocates wear denim to protest victim-blaming. The Sheridan VA’s event April 23 will include a jean bedazzling station, and the ARC encourages all to wear and share their jeans on social media.