SHERIDAN — Trial begins Monday for a civil suit against Sheridan orthopedic Associates P.C. and Dr. Brian Laman. Filed in 2019, plaintiff Mary Moore alleges Laman declined several times to operate on a fracture in her wrist, leaving her with permanent misalignment and diminished quality of life.

According to court documents, Moore suffered an injury to her left wrist May 21, 2017, due to a fall while gardening and was treated with a splint at Billings Clinic Urgent Care, after which Moore was referred to her primary care provider for follow-up treatment. X-rays revealed two fractures and moderate impaction to Moore’s injured left wrist.

