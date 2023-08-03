SHERIDAN — Trial begins Monday for a civil suit against Sheridan orthopedic Associates P.C. and Dr. Brian Laman. Filed in 2019, plaintiff Mary Moore alleges Laman declined several times to operate on a fracture in her wrist, leaving her with permanent misalignment and diminished quality of life.
According to court documents, Moore suffered an injury to her left wrist May 21, 2017, due to a fall while gardening and was treated with a splint at Billings Clinic Urgent Care, after which Moore was referred to her primary care provider for follow-up treatment. X-rays revealed two fractures and moderate impaction to Moore’s injured left wrist.
May 22, 2017, Moore visited Sheridan orthopedic to have the injury further evaluated by Laman. According to the criminal complaint, Laman declined to perform surgery on the fracture and treated Moore with a short-arm cast. Moore was then denied surgery by Laman again June 7, 2017 and again June 28, 2017, according to court documents.
Following the May 22 visit, court documents allege Moore returned to Billings Clinic for further evaluation as she was experiencing wrist pain, numbness, tingling and swelling. Moore was seen by four different specialists between Oct. 26, 2017 and Aug. 8, 2018, the final appointment of which resulted in the conclusion by Dr. Barry Smith that the non-operative approach to Moore’s treatment had caused misalignment and radiocarpal arthritis, both permanent conditions.
Court documents allege Sheridan orthopedic and Laman failed to surgically repair the fractures, failed to inform Moore of the potential risks of non-operative treatment, failed to conform to industry standards of care for similar fractures and failed to comply with the Wyoming Medical Practices Act, resulting in lifelong consequences to Moore’s health and well-being.
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips set a five-day trial for the case to begin Monday, Aug. 8 at 9 a.m. The trial will seat a jury of 12. In a hearing Wednesday, Phillips noted four jurors from the pool have already been excused from participating in selection with one additional juror likely to be excused as well, though there is not currently a concern that the court will be unable to select 12 from the remaining pool.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.