SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department is expecting to receive three new patrol vehicles in the coming months, according to police Chief Travis Koltiska.
Tonight, the Sheridan City Council will consider awarding a $103,812 bid to Bob Ruwart Motors of Wheatland for three Dodge Durangos. The new vehicles will replace three aging Dodge Chargers currently used for the patrol, according to Koltiska. The police department tries to replace their vehicles after each has been used for roughly eight years, or been driven over 80,000 miles.
The new purchases continue the department’s move to Durangos as their primary patrol vehicles, Koltiska said. The SUVs have a variety of benefits including better handling in Wyoming winter weather, increased storage capacity and an ease of entrance and exit for officers and their passengers.
“This is a better fit for what we have here,” City Administrator Stuart McRae said during a city council study session last week. “When you have winter weather, the SUVs are just better at traction…(In addition,) I’ve done ride-alongs in both the Chargers and the SUVs. While they’re both packed… you have a little more leg room and a little more trunk room in the SUV than you do in the car, so there’s an advantage to that as well.”
The bid from Bob Ruwart does not include the cost of outfitting the vehicles to meet the department’s needs, Koltiska said. Some equipment from the Dodge Chargers — such as the radio and camera systems — can be transferred over to the new vehicles. Other equipment, such as the vehicle’s cages and consoles, will need to be made custom for the Durangos.
Bob Ruwart was the only bidder for the police vehicles, Koltiska said.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
Sheridan City Council is moving forward with the development of Black Tooth Park as they consider the bid award for the installation of an 8-inch sewer main in the park.
The city received six bids for the project, according to City Engineer Hanns Mercer, with the lowest coming from Sheridan’s Northern Underground with a bid of $114,570. This is well below the engineer’s estimate of $220,850 for the project, Mercer said.
“Northern Underground is in the area working — they’re building several subdivisions,” Mercer said during a study session last week. “And I think they have a lot of the equipment there already, so they don’t have a lot (of cost) for mobilization, whereas some of the other companies probably did. So they’re going to hit the ground running, and that’s going to be a piece of cake for them.”
The city received five other bids for the project, ranging from a low of $149,000 to a high of $328,000, Mercer said.
The sewer main project is the first of three phases of improvements to Black Tooth Park set to begin in the near future, Mercer said. The second phase involves the construction of a restroom facility and associated infrastructure, while the third phase will involve the construction of an inclusive playground for children with disabilities.
To date, work completed in the park has included the installation of a water line for irrigation; the construction of a parking lot and a road into the park; and the construction of a trail and four regulation-size soccer fields, Mercer said.
The Sheridan City Council will consider awarding the bid to Northern Underground during tonight’s meeting.