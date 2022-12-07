Meagan Phillipsweb.jpg

Meagan Phillips, former Sheridan Police Department officer, is the first to serve in the reserve officer program with SPD. In this photo, Phillips stands with Chief Travis Koltiska in Sheridan City Hall.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan Police Department

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department has started a reserve officer program, allowing members of the community to volunteer time to assist the department by supplementing full-time officers. Reserve officers will not be replacing full-time officers but will instead aid in the department’s numbers.

“Part of our mission is to continuously evolve, and we try to always incorporate the fact that we are part of the community and the community is part of us,” SPD Lt. Dan Keller said. “We live in a community that’s really heavily volunteer centric. [Sheridan has] lots of volunteer firemen, lots of charities — lots of people volunteer, so it just gives citizens another opportunity to volunteer… The primary role of a reserve officer will be basic traffic enforcement and backing up full-time officers.”

