The Sheridan Police Department redesigned their new vehicles with visibility and modernity in mind. Captain Tom Ringley said the new design has received positive feedback from community members.

SHERIDAN — In line with a fleet replacement plan that dictates rotating out police vehicles for newer, safer models as existing vehicles age, the Sheridan Police Department has debuted rebranded Dodge Durangos for patrol officers. The new vehicles were redesigned from white to black with modernized markings.

The fleet replacement plan dictates police vehicles be replaced after eight years or upon reaching 80,000 miles, whichever comes first. Capt. Tom Ringley said SPD adheres to this fleet replacement plan strictly.

