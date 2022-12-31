SHERIDAN — In line with a fleet replacement plan that dictates rotating out police vehicles for newer, safer models as existing vehicles age, the Sheridan Police Department has debuted rebranded Dodge Durangos for patrol officers. The new vehicles were redesigned from white to black with modernized markings.
The fleet replacement plan dictates police vehicles be replaced after eight years or upon reaching 80,000 miles, whichever comes first. Capt. Tom Ringley said SPD adheres to this fleet replacement plan strictly.
“80,000 miles may not seem high. We take into account the hours that vehicles have spent idling, especially in our cold winters here, so there’s more wear and tear on the engines than one would think if they were to strictly look at the 80,000 miles,” Ringley said. “At this point, we are caught up. All of the vehicles we have are reliable and our goal is to maintain that status.”
Ringley said replacing some of the vehicles this year was a good opportunity to update their look and capabilities.
“We saw the need for a rebranding. Some of the feedback we’ve received from community members is that the old markings were a bit dated,” Ringley said. “Also, with the black vehicles, we’ve gone with a bit more of a traditional police look and there’s also the benefit, especially from this last week, that they’re a lot more visible in winter conditions against the snowy backdrop.
“We went specifically with Dodge Durangos because of their four-wheel drive capability, the ground clearance capability and also they have greater storage than the sedans do, than the Chargers do,” Ringley continued.
SPD Sgt. Nevada Krinkee drives one of the new vehicles and elaborated on how the updates benefit officers.
“It makes more sense to have an SUV style vehicle so our officers aren’t getting stuck, which is kind of a regular occurrence with [the Chargers],” Krinkee said. “There’s nothing more embarrassing than trying to pull away from a traffic stop or trying to pull away from someone’s house after you help them and then being like, ‘Actually, could you help push me?’ So it definitely increases the professionalism a little bit on that end, but also making sure our guys are safe and driving to where they need to go.”
Along with handling the Wyoming weather conditions better than the Chargers, the new Durangos were also outfitted more specifically for law enforcement purposes, Krinkee said.
“The seats are tweaked a little bit so we could fit better with our duty belts on and our body armor where everything is situated, everything from our computers to our radios is all very purposefully built,” Krinkee said. “It makes it a lot more comfortable because there’s nothing like driving around for 12 hours with a duty belt on and trying to get out of a car… it will especially help our officers with back problems and just make their jobs a little bit more comfortable as much as we can.”
Ringley said the new vehicle design has resonated positively with members of the community.
“We’ve received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback from the community on the new look. We haven’t received any complaints. I think it’s the highest number of likes on our Facebook page, so we’re happy with them,” Ringley said. “We’re also very appreciative of the mayor and city council and city government, they’re working with us on improving our budget so we can keep our officers in the best equipment possible.”
