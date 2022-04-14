SHERIDAN — Sheridan Police Department Officer Liz Shafer graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy’s 12-week Peace Officer Basic Course Wednesday, SPD Capt. Tom Ringley announced.
During the course, future peace officers study constitutional law, search and seizure, firearms, investigations and other subjects in a curriculum established by the academy and the Wyoming Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, Ringley explained.
Shafer’s academy peers selected her to represent them as class speaker at the graduation ceremony. SPD Chief Travis Koltiska and Lt. Daniel Keller attended the ceremony.
Shafer will complete her training with two more periods of field training before operating as a solo patrol officer.