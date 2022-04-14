4.14.2022 - Shafer graduation.jpg

Sheridan Police Department Chief Travis Koltiska, left, and Officer Liz Shafer pose for a photo after Shafer's graduation from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan Police Department

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Police Department Officer Liz Shafer graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy’s 12-week Peace Officer Basic Course Wednesday, SPD Capt. Tom Ringley announced. 

During the course, future peace officers study constitutional law, search and seizure, firearms, investigations and other subjects in a curriculum established by the academy and the Wyoming Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, Ringley explained. 

Shafer’s academy peers selected her to represent them as class speaker at the graduation ceremony. SPD Chief Travis Koltiska and Lt. Daniel Keller attended the ceremony.  

Shafer will complete her training with two more periods of field training before operating as a solo patrol officer.

