SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department’s Reserve Officer program will be swearing in its first officer, according to a press release.
The program allows citizens to volunteer time to serve the community in the role of a police officer, completing the same hiring process, training requirements and background checks as full time officers.
Meagan Phillips will be the first officer sworn into the program. Phillips previously served as a full time SPD officer for three years, starting in 2017. Phillips was the Honor Graduate for her 2017 Peace Officer Basic class and is a certified firearms instructor.
According to a press release, the Sheridan Police Department is pleased to welcome back a familiar face.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.