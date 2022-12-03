image
Ashleigh Fox | The Sheridan Press

Sheridan Police Chief Rich Adriaens, left, smiles after inducting new patrol officer Meagan Phillips Wednesday. Phillips worked for the department in communications and will move up to officer after 14 weeks of academy training, beginning in January.

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department’s Reserve Officer program will be swearing in its first officer, according to a press release.

The program allows citizens to volunteer time to serve the community in the role of a police officer, completing the same hiring process, training requirements and background checks as full time officers.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

