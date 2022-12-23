SHERIDAN — Sheridan Police Department Chief Travis Koltiska swore in two new officers at City Hall Thursday, making Aaron Bass and Ethan Cox the newest additions to the local police force.
Bass previously worked as a paramedic lieutenant with Rocky Mountain Ambulance.
“I was always impressed with Aaron’s composure and his poise and the work that he did on those ambulances,” Koltiska said. “When I heard he was considering applying, I was very happy to hear that… my own personal experience with him over the years was nothing but impressed with his professionalism and seeing his interest coming into the work and law enforcement.”
Cox is originally from Minnesota and recently returned from deployment with his Marine reserve unit. Cox serves as a military police officer in the Marine Corps.
“Both of them are coming to us from a position of service already. Aaron was serving the community in the capacity of a paramedic for a long, long time and Ethan jumping in and serving in the military and the Marine Corps. Both of them were already service-minded,” Koltiska said. “We talk about that a lot in our department, about the type of people we want to bring on board.”
Mayor Richard Bridger administered the oath to Bass and Cox, officially swearing them into the force. Bridger congratulated the two new officers before their badges were pinned.
Bass’s badge was pinned by Donna Abell, a former colleague at RMA, while Cox’s badge was pinned by fellow SPD officer Frank Ayers. Ayers served alongside Cox in the same Marine reserve unit.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.