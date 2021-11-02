SHERIDAN — Elizabeth Choate and Kellen Phillips joined the ranks of the Sheridan Police Department during a swearing-in ceremony Friday.
A crowd of Sheridan public safety officials — from uniformed SPD officers to fire officials, prosecutors to city administrators — filed into city council chambers Friday afternoon to celebrate the two new officers. They chatted and joked about the smattering of early Halloween costumes in the crowd.
Despite law enforcement staffing shortages across the U.S., SPD Chief Travis Koltiska said SPD found success in hiring new people to police Sheridan this year, success demonstrated by Choate and Phillips’ swearing in that afternoon.
Choate joined SPD from the Indiana University’s police department, where she worked as a part-time sworn officer while pursuing a bachelor’s and master’s degree in outdoor recreation, parks and human ecology. She is the first woman to join the SPD’s ranks as a patrol officer since 2016, according to Sheridan Press reports and SPD Captain Tom Ringley.
Choate’s path to Sheridan from her home state of Illinois via Indiana was the subject of some jokes during the ceremony.
“I asked Liz, ‘How…did you get to Sheridan?’” Koltiska said as he introduced the new officer. “And she said, ‘I was actually driving to Montana and I hit Sheridan and I didn’t go any further.’ It’s like our spider web worked.”
Phillips, meanwhile, has worked at SPD for eight years. After working in loss prevention at Sheridan’s Walmart — where he worked closely with SPD officers on shoplifting cases — Phillips joined the department in 2013 as a patrol officer. However, he quickly found his niche in dispatch, where he worked until deciding to become a sworn officer again this year.
“We’re sad to see him go from dispatch. He really is a huge knowledge base in dispatch, which is a challenging profession in itself,” Koltiska said during the ceremony, “But we welcome him back to patrol, where he started it all.”
Mayor Rich Bridger asked the two new officers — as well as the other sworn officers in the room — to raise their right hands and led the officers in a recitation of the law enforcement oath of honor.
“On my honor, I will never betray my badge, my integrity, my character or the public trust,” Choate and Phillips responded to Bridger’s call. “I will always have the courage to hold myself and others accountable for our actions. I will always uphold the Constitution, my community and the agency I serve.”
The oath recited, Choate’s father, Bill, and Phillips’ wife, Rachael, stepped forward to affix badges to the new officer’s chests. Bill Choate said he was very proud of his daughter and glad he was able to pin a badge to his daughter’s uniform once again, after “pinning” her eight years ago at Indiana University.
“We have a lot of expensive equipment and a lot of really valuable things in Sheridan, but the most valuable thing we have in the city of Sheridan is our people,” City Administrator Stuart McRay said to the new officers at the end of the ceremony. “You guys are a part of the most important resource that we have, and I want to welcome you to the team.”