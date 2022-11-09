SHERIDAN — Sheridan Police Department officials are asking for help locating a man driving a black Dodge truck who allegedly hit a woman and her 12-year-old daughter Tuesday.
According to the Sheridan Police Department, the woman and her daughter were struck by a hit and run driver on Coffeen Avenue Tuesday at 7:27 p.m. As reported by the victims and one witness, a black Dodge pickup truck drove onto the portion of the north entrance to Washington Park crossed by the sidewalk when it struck the woman and her daughter as they walked, knocking them down. The victims reported soreness but no injuries.