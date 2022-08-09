School - stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 principals have headed back to their respective schools and teachers will soon follow, preparing for the school year set to start Aug. 30.

According to Assistant Superintendent Rebecca Adsit, new teacher orientation will begin Aug. 19 with returning faculty scheduled to report back to their schools Aug. 23. A back-to-school picnic is scheduled for Aug. 23 from 5-7 p.m. at Sheridan Junior High School.

