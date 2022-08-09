SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 principals have headed back to their respective schools and teachers will soon follow, preparing for the school year set to start Aug. 30.
According to Assistant Superintendent Rebecca Adsit, new teacher orientation will begin Aug. 19 with returning faculty scheduled to report back to their schools Aug. 23. A back-to-school picnic is scheduled for Aug. 23 from 5-7 p.m. at Sheridan Junior High School.
Throughout the month of August, staff have participated in a wide range of training to prepare for the pending school year. Topics have included positive behavioral interventions, crisis prevention intervention, suicide prevention training as well as curriculum and subject-based training.
The SCSD2 Board of Trustees heard updates on the training, facilities and budgets during a Monday meeting.
In addition to the updates, the board approved two vehicle purchases. One vote OK'd the purchase of a 2022 GMC Yukon XL for an amount up to $75,000 to replace a multipurpose vehicle used by the district. The second purchase is for a replacement bus, which will include financing of $179,493 over 60 months. The new bus is expected to be delivered in June 2023.