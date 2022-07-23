SHERIDAN — From jumping into a refreshing pool to walking around Historic Main Street, Sheridan has a lot to offer during the summer for families. However, it may be difficult to home in on the small gatherings happening around the community. 

To that end, The Sheridan Press compiled a guide to many of the summer happenings perfect for families with young children. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

Tags

Recommended for you