SHERIDAN — From jumping into a refreshing pool to walking around Historic Main Street, Sheridan has a lot to offer during the summer for families. However, it may be difficult to home in on the small gatherings happening around the community.
To that end, The Sheridan Press compiled a guide to many of the summer happenings perfect for families with young children.
Feel like dipping into a pool?
When temperatures climb, public pools provide a great location to cool off. Both Kendrick Park Pool and the YMCA offer locations to dip one’s toes. Kendrick Park Pool offers the much anticipated open swim from 1-7 p.m., when visitors can shoot down the iconic slide or test their skills on the diving board, all while sun-bathing.
For families with young children, there is a wading pool separated from the main pool area.
“There are still time slots available for swim lessons and pool parties but they are filling up fast,” Aquatics Specialist Adam Martin said. For more information about Kendrick Park Pool’s prices and schedules, see sheridanrecreation.com.
The YMCA has an indoor pool that offers more opportunities. In addition to the main recreational pool, the facility has a lap pool, a whirlpool, two water slides and other various opportunities for fun. Open swim times vary from day to day due to the increased number of events.
For information about schedules, see sheridanymca.org.
Running free
For individuals that want to cool down without having to pay to get into a pool, Whitney Commons provides a perfect option.
Located between The Hub on Smith and the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library, the park features fountains from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The water feature is perfect for families with small children, though adults can participate too.
Near the fountains, there is play space and small garden to stroll around in on a sunny day.
Fun, science combine at 307 Discovery Center
Looking for an opportunity to be crafty? The 307 Discovery Center opens Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 1-4 p.m. to allow for arts and crafts sessions.
Everyone is invited to spend an afternoon working on a piece of artwork or putting together an amazing craft.
“We are very hands-on,” 307 Discovery Center board President Rick Miller said. “We encourage kids to make it their own after we give them the materials and basic guidelines.”
In addition to getting hands-on experience, the time slot is a great method to bond with other individuals in the community, whether they are completely new or old friends, Miller said.
For more information about the craft hours, see the 307 Discovery Center Facebook page for updates.
If you have a sweet tooth
To get an authentic Sheridan experience, visit the Kendrick Park Ice Cream Stand, also known as Scoops. The location offers a wide variety of mouthwatering flavors such as Caramel Caribou and Strawberry Cheesecake.
One of the stand’s most unique features is the great amount of ice cream served. Most will picture one scoop as the size of their palm. Scoops has a different idea, visualizing that as about three palms instead.
Not only does the location serve generous servings of ice cream, they also have a wide variety of delectable items, such as Italian soda and hot dogs.
Another great location to visit is Glazed ‘N Confused. This shop focuses its craft on making a variety of donut options for everybody, even starting to serve bagels. For more information, visit theglazednconfused.com.
Other locations for a bit of sugar include Dairy Queen, 144 N. Main St., and Cowboy Creamery at 1617 N. Main St.
Sheridan Stationery Books and Gifts — Where’s Waldo?
Coming back year after year, Sheridan Stationery Books and Gifts hosts a large-scale “Where’s Waldo?” game. This game has taken place for approximately 10 years now, despite a break due to COVID-19.
To start one’s journey, participants must visit the store at 535 N. Main St. to get the locations of each Waldo. Each participating store hides a small Waldo within its building for families to find.
Not only does the event allow children to run around town to find Waldo, but it also gives parents a chance to look in smaller shops they may not have seen before.
“This program allows for a large amount of community involvement,” Sheridan Stationery Books and Gifts owner Jessica Bohnsack said. “It is also something fun to do with kids in the heat of summer.”
The search goes until July 31 and if one finds all of the Waldos, they can return back to Sheridan Stationery to get entered into a drawing for prizes.
Additional adventures
There are myriad activities for families. While they are not broadcast as often, they still provide adventures. These activities include:
• Concerts in the Park every Thursday
• Third Thursday Street Festivals on Main Street
• Polo games out at the Flying H Polo Club or Bighorn Polo Club
• WYO Theater productions
• Frisbee golf or tennis at the Sheltered Acres Park
For more information about Sheridan activities, see sheridanwyoming.org.