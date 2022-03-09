SHERIDAN — Sheridan public safety officials, including Sheridan Fire-Rescue, the Sheridan Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol officers, Rocky Mountain Ambulance and Goose Valley Fire Department, responded to a residential structure fire on the 2800 block of Coffeen Avenue Tuesday night.
SFR arrived on the scene at 11:03 p.m. Tuesday to find a single-story mobile home on fire with smoke pluming from the rear half of the building, SFR Division Chief Chad Brutlag said in a media release Wednesday.
SFR firefighters found the majority of the flames in the home’s back bedroom with heat and smoke throughout the trailer, Brutlag said. After controlling the fire in approximately 17 minutes, firefighters conducted a search for people and pets still inside, finding none, and ventilated the building to remove residual heat, smoke and potential for rekindling.
Goose Valley also responded to the fire and provided additional firefighters, GVFD representative Patrick Cossel wrote in a report to The Sheridan Press Wednesday morning. While SPD and WHP officers assisted the fire crew by controlling traffic and confirming all residents safely evacuated the home, Rocky Mountain Ambulance emergency medical service providers remained on standby at the scene in case of civilian or firefighter injuries, Brutlag explained.
Although six people were displaced by fire damage to the trailer, Brutlag said no civilians, pets or emergency personnel were injured during the fire.
SFR is currently investigating the fire’s cause.