SHERIDAN — Sheridan public safety officials, including Sheridan Fire-Rescue, Sheridan Police Department, Rocky Mountain Ambulance and Goose Valley Fire Department, responded to a residential structure fire on the 500 block of Kroe Lane early Sunday morning.
SFR arrived on the scene at 1:20 a.m. Sunday to find a single story, two-family home with a moderate amount of fire and smoke in the attached garage, SFR Division Chief Chad Brutlag said in a media release Sunday. The engine crew on scene gained control of the fire, which was contained to the garage with moderate smoke in the residence, by 1:28 a.m, Brutlag said.
SFR firefighters and SPD officers confirmed all occupants had safely evacuated the home during the fire. Working smoke alarms, Brutlag said, alerted residents to the fire, resulting in limited damage. No civilians, pets or emergency personnel were injured during the fire, and the residents were able to return to their home.
Goose Valley and off-duty SFR firefighters also responded to the scene to provide additional personnel. While SPD officers assisted the fire crew by controlling traffic, Brutlag explained Rocky Mountain Ambulance emergency medical service providers remained on standby at the scene in case of civilian or firefighter injuries.
SFR is currently investigating the fire’s cause.